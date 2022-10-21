ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Isn't Budging About Retirement Plans Even Though It's Reportedly Affecting His Marriage With Gisele Bündchen

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
 3 days ago
If Gisele Bündchen was looking for a concrete answer as to whether husband Tom Brady was going to retire after this season, she has her answer. The NFL quarterback made it very clear that football is his first love at an Oct. 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers press conference.

He’s committed to finishing out the current season with his team, no matter what is happening off the field with his supermodel wife. “I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have,” he noted. “So, no retirement in my future.”

Brady is never one to quit when it comes to his career, but it does feel like a clear choice when it comes to his professional life versus his personal life . The athlete also hasn’t had the best season as he’s been seen yelling at his teammates and not performing up to his usual impressive standards. It’s even had other football broadcasters predicting Brady might call it quits mid-season.

“This is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” former NFL star Chris Simms said on NBC’s Pro Football Talk Live while also commenting, “this is a weird year where we’re seeing Brady do weird crap and having personal issues.” Brady took the criticism with aplomb and joked with reporters a few days later, “Well, that’s really why I’m here! I’m here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink.” With his career firmly cemented, it likely leaves Bündchen to make decisions as to how she wants to live her life.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Tom Brady and his kids on the football field.

