ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tcu360.com

A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award

Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
heartlandcollegesports.com

Four Thoughts on TCU’s 38-28 Win Over Kansas State

Another Saturday is here which means another weekend closer to the Big 12 Championship game. While some teams are in the outside looking in, four teams have appeared to rise above the rest. This Saturday will play a crucial role in who will take control of the Big 12 Conference...
FORT WORTH, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU, Oklahoma State Lead Big 12 in Top 10 of AP Poll

The Week 9 college football Top 25 AP Poll was released on Sunday as two Big 12 teams are now ranked in the Top 10 with the TCU Horned Frogs at No. 7 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys coming in at No. 9. The Horned Frogs are fresh off another...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

VIDEO: TCU HC Sonny Dykes post game presser

No. 8 TCU was able to pull off another big win on Saturday night, defeating No. 17 Kansas State; 38-28. Once again, the Frogs were able to overcome a huge deficit as they were down 28-10 midway through the second quarter. But once again, the Frogs made adjustments on both...
tcu360.com

Appealing alcohol violations at TCU

Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
Local Profile

Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher

The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
FRISCO, TX
tcu360.com

Magnolias Zero 7 worker brings a sweet piece of home to TCU students

Students line up out the door at Magnolias Zero 7, King Family Commons’ allergy-free restaurant, in hopes of buying a dessert before they are sold out. “I love Mae’s desserts because it’s the perfect treat and feels like baked goods from home,” said Valaria Gomez, a sophomore fashion merchandising major. “They are so delicious, it’s hard to pick a favorite but I would say the brownie cake balls and the pineapple upside down cake.”
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas

FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
TEXAS STATE
Madoc

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy