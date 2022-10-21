Read full article on original website
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
tcu360.com
A medal replaces the crown: TCU embraces gender-neutral homecoming award
Since 1944, one man and one woman have received recognition during homecoming celebrations at TCU. However, in 2020, the university began to recognize one “Outstanding Senior” with a medal. Similar to several universities around the nation, TCU is stepping away from the traditional homecoming monarchy. Over the past...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Four Thoughts on TCU’s 38-28 Win Over Kansas State
Another Saturday is here which means another weekend closer to the Big 12 Championship game. While some teams are in the outside looking in, four teams have appeared to rise above the rest. This Saturday will play a crucial role in who will take control of the Big 12 Conference...
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU, Oklahoma State Lead Big 12 in Top 10 of AP Poll
The Week 9 college football Top 25 AP Poll was released on Sunday as two Big 12 teams are now ranked in the Top 10 with the TCU Horned Frogs at No. 7 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys coming in at No. 9. The Horned Frogs are fresh off another...
TCU moves up to No. 7 in AP Top 25 Poll following second-half comeback win against K-State
FORT WORTH, Texas — LSU re-entered The Associated Press College Football poll at No. 18 on Sunday and No. 25 South Carolina earned a ranking for the first time in four seasons. The first six teams in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank held their spots after...
247Sports
VIDEO: TCU HC Sonny Dykes post game presser
No. 8 TCU was able to pull off another big win on Saturday night, defeating No. 17 Kansas State; 38-28. Once again, the Frogs were able to overcome a huge deficit as they were down 28-10 midway through the second quarter. But once again, the Frogs made adjustments on both...
keranews.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a 'longshot,' citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
tcu360.com
Appealing alcohol violations at TCU
Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher
The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
tcu360.com
Magnolias Zero 7 worker brings a sweet piece of home to TCU students
Students line up out the door at Magnolias Zero 7, King Family Commons’ allergy-free restaurant, in hopes of buying a dessert before they are sold out. “I love Mae’s desserts because it’s the perfect treat and feels like baked goods from home,” said Valaria Gomez, a sophomore fashion merchandising major. “They are so delicious, it’s hard to pick a favorite but I would say the brownie cake balls and the pineapple upside down cake.”
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag show
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has weighed into the debate on the controversial drag show held in Plano, Texas, last Saturday. Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano went viral on Twitter, with many questioning the appropriateness of the show.
Ancient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Cross Timbers Road, Cross Timbers Development District, The Cross Timbers Gazette... it seems everywhere you turn in North Texas, you see the words “Cross Timbers.” Newcomers to the area may wonder what the Cross Timbers is and why it’s immortalized in names all over the area. The...
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Click2Houston.com
For Republicans, winning Hispanic voters will be a bigger fight than South Texas
FORT WORTH — Fernando Florez still strongly believes that Hispanic Texans should stand with Democrats. The 81-year-old community activist who grew up in the Rio Grande Valley and settled in Fort Worth said his parents backed Democrats because they benefited from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s job-creating New Deal policies. He recalled joining his father as a teenager harvesting crops in Wyoming and Colorado, and he still views Democrats as the party of working people.
Texas Attorney General Calls For Prosecution Against Drag Shows That Allow Kids
The controversial drag show at Ebb & Flow caught national attention from the media. Now, Attorney General Ken Paxton wants prosecutors to look for laws pertaining to children attending drag shows. The October 15 drag show at Ebb & Flow quickly became a viral sensation after a video was shared...
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal
According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
