Dallas, TX

keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected. 
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local PD Offers Tips on Avoiding Sun Glare Crashes

After a string of crashes recently due to sun glare, one Texas police department is hoping to alleviate this problem by offering tips to commuters, reports WFAA. The Celina Police Department, upon noticing an increase in traffic accidents due to sun glare, offered the following tips on its Facebook page to avoid crashing due to the sun coming up in the morning or going down in the evening:
CELINA, TX
fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2

DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

At Least One Injured in Shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas

At least one person was shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Saturday morning and a possible shooter is in custody, police say. Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that at least one person was shot at the hospital on the 1400 block of Beckley Avenue. Police said that a person...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor: Other Cities Should Help with Homeless & Vagrant Problem

Mayor Eric Johnson said Dallas should get other cities to assist with its homelessness and vagrancy problem, advocating for a more “regional” approach. During the annual State of Downtown event hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc. at the Moody Performance Hall, Johnson said many homeless and vagrant people whose last known address was outside of Dallas congregate inside the city because it provides them access to more resources.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Body found inside burning vehicle in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A body was found inside a burning vehicle in the southern area of Dallas on Saturday night, police said. Police said they were called by Dallas Fire-Rescue just after 8 p.m. to the 4600 block of Burma Road, about a mile from the intersection of South Central Expressway and Great Trinity Forest Way.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
DALLAS, TX
secretdallas.com

10 Of The Most Romantic Bars And Restaurants In Dallas

For when you want to go big on date night. If you’re looking for somewhere sultry to dine out or have a drink this season, these local establishments will set the table and the mood. [Featured image: @thefrenchroom_]. 1. The Mansion Restaurant At Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Situated...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Scooters Staging a Gnarly Comeback in Dallas

Scooters may soon be seeing a comeback on the streets of Dallas. Dallas opened up an application process for Scooter companies Wednesday for shared dockless vehicles, FOX 4 reported. “We have heard from a number of residents and stakeholders who are excited for the program to return,” Ghassan Khankarli, Dallas...
