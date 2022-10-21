Police: Michigan Man Uses Camera In Shoe To Record Person In Dressing Room

Photo: Canton Public Safety Department

A Michigan man is facing felony charges after allegedly attaching a camera to his shoe to record someone in a dressing room, according to WWJ News .

40-year-old Willie Eugene Davis has been accused to the crime, which happened Monday (October 17) at Plato's Closet, a second hand clothing store located on Ford Road in Canton, according to WWJ News. Police say the man attached a recording device to his shoe and used it to record video of a person in an adjacent dressing room .

Davis was arrested and arraigned through 35th District Court on Wednesday (October 19) on one count of eavesdropping—distributing/disseminating/transmitting recording or image obtained, according to WWJ News. According to the Michigan Penal Code , a person cannot "Install, place, or use in any private place, without the consent of the person or persons entitled to privacy in that place, any device for observing, recording, transmitting, photographing, or eavesdropping upon the sounds or events in that place." If convicted, Davis faces five years in prison , a fine of $5,000, or both.

Judge James Plakas set Davis' bond at $10,000 with multiple conditions, should he be released. He is due back in court for a hearing next Friday (October 28).