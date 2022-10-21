Read full article on original website
CBS 58
New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Earnell Lucas resigns early as Milwaukee County Sheriff to take senior security position with Fiserv
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas announced on October 21 that he would be serving as Fiserv’s Vice President of Security for Wisconsin starting on October 24. In this new role, Lucas will be involved in every aspect of physical security, integrity investigations, and all other incidents impacting Fiserv. Fiserv...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas to step down, takes job with Fiserv
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas will step down from his role, his last day being Sunday, Oct. 23.
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Sunday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 motorcycle crashes Sunday evening in Washington Co., WI | By Sergeant Brandon Hood
October 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On October 23, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple motorcycle crashes with serious injuries. County Road P and Rusco Road- The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 pm reference a single motorcycle crash at this location.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
Wisconsin fire: 6 people die in apartment complex blaze
HARTLAND, Wis. — Six people died after a fire erupted at an apartment complex in southern Wisconsin on Friday, authorities said. The fire in the four-family unit occurred at about 5:11 a.m. CDT in Hartland, a suburb of Milwaukee, WISN-TV reported. First responders were met with “a large amount...
Parade suspect's court antics won't help appeal, experts say
The man accused of killing six people by driving his SUV through a Christmas parade has worked to disrupt his trial since he decided to represent himself, dragging out a painful proceeding
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
spectrumnews1.com
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management
MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community groups denounce Michels Corp.
Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
CBS 58
Two people rescued after crashing sailboat
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
At Least 7 Killed in Horrific Wisconsin Apartment Fire
At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Milwaukee suburbs Friday morning. A criminal investigation has since been opened by the Hartland Police Department. The source of the fire and the ages of the victims have yet to be revealed. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments assisted in putting out the fire and rescuing people from the four-family apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping three families displaced by the fire. “This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Police Chief Torin J. Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”Read it at The New York Times
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
