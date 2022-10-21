ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

CBS 58

New era begins as Milwaukee County welcomes new sheriff Monday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Denita Ball officially assumed leadership of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office at midnight Monday, following the departure of Earnell Lucas at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Sheriff Ball officially became the acting sheriff while Lucas has moved into the private sector, accepting a position as...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade last year gave a tearful opening statement Thursday as he defended himself at trial but didn’t outline any defense theories that might save him from prison.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women's resource center vandalized, ex-employee sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced to 90 days in the Milwaukee County House of Correction for a March incident at Convergence Resource Center. Chuntazia Cox, 28, pleaded guilty in September to disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the vandalism was caught on surveillance. "It’s...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management

MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kenosha is a Wisconsin city located on Lake Michigan. This historic lakefront city has many things to offer visitors, including a public museum on the waterfront with mammoth skeletons and a Native American village. While you’re in town, make sure to catch...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Community groups denounce Michels Corp.

Black and Latino community organizations joined labor allies in Milwaukee Thursday, denouncing what they say are discriminatory hiring practices by Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels. Protesters gathered in front of the R1VER Michels Suites building to make sure their point was made loud and clear. The rally was organized after the Madison Times reported a lack of diversity at the Michels company, as well as allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County fatal crashes; 3 dead, including pedestrian

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating three separate fatal crashes that occurred Thursday night, Oct. 20 and early Friday morning, Oct. 21. Two of the crashes happened in Milwaukee the other in West Milwaukee. 27th and Roosevelt, Milwaukee. Around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, a 30-year-old man was driving at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Two people rescued after crashing sailboat

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two people were rescued today, on Oct. 22, after officials say their sailboat crashed into some rocks. That call came in around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. North Shore Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Peter Busalacchi says the two people on board the sailboat were clinging to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

At Least 7 Killed in Horrific Wisconsin Apartment Fire

At least seven people have died after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Milwaukee suburbs Friday morning. A criminal investigation has since been opened by the Hartland Police Department. The source of the fire and the ages of the victims have yet to be revealed. Fifteen fire departments and nine police departments assisted in putting out the fire and rescuing people from the four-family apartment building. The American Red Cross is helping three families displaced by the fire. “This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Police Chief Torin J. Misko said. “We ask that the community respect the privacy of the families.”Read it at The New York Times
MILWAUKEE, WI

