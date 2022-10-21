ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Washington Schools Superintendent Proposes Signing Bonuses for Educators

State superintendent of schools Chris Reykdal announced in a press conference Thursday morning a proposal to the Legislature to provide additional funding for teachers and special educators to help retain staff and alleviate the state's educator shortage. The proposal, which was submitted to the Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Inslee previews policies to protect abortion, gender-affirming care in Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state Democratic legislators met at Western Washington University in Bellingham Friday to preview policies in the upcoming 2023 Legislative Session meant to protect reproductive rights and gender-affirming care in Washington. Rep. Sharon Shewmake previewed a policy that will provide protections for...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

EPA fines Yakima contractor for lead-based paint safety violations, 13 others in WA

YAKIMA, Wash.—A Yakima-based contractor has been fined for violations of federal lead-based paint regulations, along with 13 other contractors in the state. The Environmental Protection Agency claims Kline Construction & Associates LLC did not have proper certification under the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule for renovations and repairs of pre-1978 housing.
YAKIMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho

When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
IDAHO STATE

