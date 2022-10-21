Read full article on original website
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
Former Haltom City Police Corporal killed in Azle house fire
A retired Haltom City Police Corporal is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in Azle. According to a news release, Tony Miller recently retired after 25 years with the Haltom City Police Department.
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Police search for woman who allegedly fled fatal hit-and-run
After a fatal hit-and-run this summer, the Dallas Police Department has asked for help to identify a suspect linked to the incident. The suspect is described as a woman in a dark SUV.
Man arrested for vandalizing Denton City Hall with urine and feces
A man was arrested Saturday after breaking into Denton City Hall in Denton, Texas, and “causing extreme damage to the City Manager’s Office,” that included urine and feces, according to police.
Parolee charged with capital murder in shooting at Methodist hospital maternity ward
A 30-year-old parolee is facing charges of capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two staff members at a hospital maternity ward in Dallas.
KWTX
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
KHOU
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Dallas hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported. Methodist Health System police, Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting inside the hospital around 11 a.m., the Morning News reported. “A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement.
fox4news.com
18-year-old arrested in deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested one person they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month. 18-year-old Luisa Martinez was arrested on Thursday and charged with accident involving death. Police say at 1:39 a.m. on Sept. 24 a car hit a man who was walking on Fort Worth Avenue....
Plano police looking for suspects who damaged 5 patrol vehicles
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects involved with damaging patrol vehicles. On Oct. 17, five Plano police patrol vehicles were damaged while parked at the substation on K Avenue. Police say the damages include broken windows and camera equipment that had been ripped out of the vehicle's trunk compartment. The damage is believed to have occurred the evening of Oct. 16 through the morning of Oct. 17. Police ask if you have any information about this incident or the identity of the suspect(s) involved to call the Plano Police Tip Line at 972-941-2148 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 and reference Plano case #22-185416.
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
