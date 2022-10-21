ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 for West Virginians

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In-person early voting begins Wednesday for West Virginians. Polls will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 5 for early voters in all 55 counties. County courthouses will serve as early voting locations, according to a news release from Secretary of State Mac Warner. Many counties will offer additional voting locations and a complete list may be found online.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

'We don't think it's a good idea,' Justice says of requiring COVID vaccinations for kids

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel’s suggestion that COVID-19 vaccines be added to children’s required immunizations is just a recommendation – not a mandate – and he emphasized that he believes parents are the ones who need to make such decisions.
wchstv.com

Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday as hospitalizations rose slightly and active virus cases continued to fall. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 36-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy