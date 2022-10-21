Read full article on original website
POLL: Do you plan to vote for or against Amendment 2 on W.Va. ballot?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Of the four amendments on the West Virginia ballot, Amendment 2, the proposed constitutional property tax amendment, has generated the most controversy. Eyewitness News wants to know where you stand on the issue. Take our poll below and let us know how you plan to...
In-person early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 26 for West Virginians
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In-person early voting begins Wednesday for West Virginians. Polls will remain open through Saturday, Nov. 5 for early voters in all 55 counties. County courthouses will serve as early voting locations, according to a news release from Secretary of State Mac Warner. Many counties will offer additional voting locations and a complete list may be found online.
W.Va. Gov. Justice says national report card shows pandemic took toll on education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reacted Monday to a national report that said America’s children hit historic test score lows during the pandemic, with the governor agreeing that there is no doubt COVID took a toll on education. “I’m in constant communication with our...
'We don't think it's a good idea,' Justice says of requiring COVID vaccinations for kids
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel’s suggestion that COVID-19 vaccines be added to children’s required immunizations is just a recommendation – not a mandate – and he emphasized that he believes parents are the ones who need to make such decisions.
Nine more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday as hospitalizations rose slightly and active virus cases continued to fall. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 36-year-old woman from Berkeley County.
Education officials react to record low test scores, West Virginia ranking near the bottom
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The latest test scores for the Nation's Report Card showed record low results throughout the country and had West Virginia ranked 47th. The reading and math test is part of the National Assessment of Educational Process program within the United States Department of Education. It's typically given every two years, but this is the first time since it started in 1969 that there was a three-year gap due to the pandemic. These are the first NAEP test results since the pandemic started.
WorkForce West Virginia planning virtual job fair Nov. 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate. “The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations...
Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia; hospitalizations continue to decline
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,493, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh County. a...
W.Va. governor rules out required COVID vaccines for kids as triple winter threat nears
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Respiratory illness is rising and hitting earlier than usual among children. The president's top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, warns of a potential triple-threat winter. It would come from RSV, the flu and a surge of a new variant of COVID-19 feared this winter. West...
Expanded medical services could be on the way for military veterans in Eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Expanded medical services could soon become a reality for hundreds of military veterans living in Eastern Kentucky. The rationale behind the project is to make sure the aging military veteran population in the region is not spending hours on the road driving to Lexington or Huntington for a relatively simply medical procedure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in W.Va. rise slightly; active virus cases continue decline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 rose slightly in West Virginia on Wednesday, while active virus cases continued their downward trend. No new deaths were reported. The state Department of Health and Human Resources listed 155 patients being treated for the virus (five more than the previous...
Kindergarteners expected to understand gender identity, sexuality in Oregon district
BEAVERTON, Ore. (CITC) — Kindergarteners in one Oregon public school district are expected to recognize and understand gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation by the end of the school year. Documents from Beaverton School District's (BSD) curriculum obtained by The National Desk (TND) reveal "learning targets" included in...
Federal task force investigating claims of human trafficking, fraud in sober living homes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The U.S. Attorney's Health Care Fraud Task Force announced recently that it is investigating sober living homes in West Virginia for fraud and other allegations. “We’ve had some reports of human trafficking, and it’s been very serious," U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said. "Bringing people out...
