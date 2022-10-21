ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wvsportsnow.com

TCU Opens as Heavy Favorites to Beat West Virginia in Morgantown

To np surprise, odds makers are heavily favoring TCU over West Virginia as the college football lines open for Week 9. TCU is starting out as a 7-point favorite to beat WVU, according to Circa Sports. The Mountaineers are at home, but have already lost once at Milan Puskar Stadium this season and are reeling following a poor showing in Lubbock, losing to Texas Tech 48-10. On the flip side, TCU is coming into Morgantown as the class of the Big 12 after back-to-back wins against ranked conference opponents.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

TCU moves up to No. 7 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved up a spot in the recent AP and Coaches Top 25 Poll following their 38-28 win over No. 17 Kansas State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 7 in both polls. It is the highest ranking for the Frogs since the week of Nov....
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

TCU takes NYC: Murals of alumni leaders help celebrate 150 years

TCU is celebrating its 150th anniversary by recognizing alumni who are everyday leaders. The idea that everyone can lead is at the heart of TCU’s “Lead On” initiative. The university has commissioned a series of murals, featuring alumni, that will be unveiled across the country, with the final one in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

VIDEO: TCU HC Sonny Dykes post game presser

No. 8 TCU was able to pull off another big win on Saturday night, defeating No. 17 Kansas State; 38-28. Once again, the Frogs were able to overcome a huge deficit as they were down 28-10 midway through the second quarter. But once again, the Frogs made adjustments on both...
dallasexpress.com

Two North Texas Universities Land Top Ten List

A recent study that looked at the best higher education institutions in the country also listed the top 10 in the Lone Star State, two of which are found in North Texas. Data used for the WalletHub findings looked for the best schools at the lowest cost for students. Thirty key measures were compared across seven categories.
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Midlothian ISD honors football coach who died after cancer battle

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The Midlothian community honored the life of a beloved football coach who lost his battle with cancer last weekend. Clif White was just 37 years old and had suffered from a rare form of cancer for several months. The Midlothian High School football team that he helped...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Local Profile

Dude Be Nice, H-E-B And High School Campus Surprise Frisco Teacher

The Austin-based clothing company Dude Be Nice focused on promoting positivity and general niceness teamed up with H-E-B to give a special Frisco teacher a surprise. Earlier this year, Brent Camalich, CEO of Dude Be Nice got in touch with students at Lone Star High School in Frisco in an effort to highlight people who are making a positive impact in their communities. When he asked if someone on the campus was in need of recognition, both the kids and school staff thought of Matthew Cobb, a history class teacher.
FRISCO, TX
tcu360.com

Magnolias Zero 7 worker brings a sweet piece of home to TCU students

Students line up out the door at Magnolias Zero 7, King Family Commons’ allergy-free restaurant, in hopes of buying a dessert before they are sold out. “I love Mae’s desserts because it’s the perfect treat and feels like baked goods from home,” said Valaria Gomez, a sophomore fashion merchandising major. “They are so delicious, it’s hard to pick a favorite but I would say the brownie cake balls and the pineapple upside down cake.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Rehab hospital in Flower Mound names CEO

Rene Cañas has been named Chief Executive Officer of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound. Cañas brings more than 20 years of experience to his new position, with expertise in rehabilitative, acute and outpatient care, according to a news release from the hospital. Having started his career as a physical therapist, Cañas served in various healthcare and management roles, most recently serving as Director of Rehabilitation at ClearSky Flower Mound. The medical rehabilitation hospital treats patients with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other medically-complex conditions such as COVID-19.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
tcu360.com

Appealing alcohol violations at TCU

Last year, 834 alcohol violations, or AVs, were given out across campus, and 15 alcohol-related arrests were made, according to TCU Police. Students receive AVs when they have violated TCU’s alcohol policies or federal law. However, when a student receives an AV, they have the option to appeal it through the online portal on Substance Use and Recovery Services at TCU (SURS).
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie

Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Madoc

WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development Deal

According to a media release from Restaurant news.com, and other online news outlets, WaBa Grill, a major healthy rice bowl chain has inked a multi-unit development deal that will introduce the chain to the Dallas Fort Worth region, making the brand entry into Texas. The deal will facilitate the opening of ten WaBa Grill locations in Denton, Collins, Tarantino, and Dallas Counties in the next six years.
TEXAS STATE

