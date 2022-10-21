Read full article on original website
Related
Noise complaint in Calhoun County leads to multiple arrests
A noise complaint in Calhoun County on Saturday led to multiple arrests and the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
13abc.com
Live wires down, road closed after car crashes into pole at Jackman and Eleanor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Live wires are down near Jackman and Eleanor in Toledo after a car crashed into a pole, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue. TFRD officials at the scene said a woman crashed her vehicle into a pole near the intersection Friday night, bringing down live wires. No one was hurt.
One dead after crash in Branch County
Michigan State Police are investigating a crash in Branch County that left one person dead and one person injured.
WATCH: Car pushed into path of semi in wild six-vehicle freeway crash near Ann Arbor
MSP on Friday released video of Thursday’s chain-reaction wreck, along westbound M-14 near the US-23 interchange in Ann Arbor Twp., that sent two people to the hospital.
thelivingstonpost.com
Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries
Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
Two injured in mid-Michigan crash after car crosses median, police say
EMERSON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two women were injured in a crash Friday, Oct. 21 that happened when a car crossed a grass median and struck a minivan, police said. The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on US-127 near Harrison Road in Gratiot County. Michigan State Police said a woman,...
WILX-TV
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Missing Bedford Township woman found after search
Deputies in Monroe County say a missing woman from Bedford Township who has mental health issues has been found.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Police, firefighters respond to house fire
Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
Fire closes Olivet College residence hall
The fire was first reported before 7:30 A.M. on Thursday.
Troy man charged in four Oakland County bank robberies in two weeks
Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of wearing a mask over his face and implying that he had a weapon while committing all of the crimes in banks in Troy, Berkley and Royal Oak.
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
WILX-TV
Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
This is when the phishing scammer got control of the woman's computer and made her believe she somehow had accidentally taken too much of a refund.
4 guns & meth seized in Ingham County Thursday morning
During the first traffic stop, the deputy seized one handgun and charges will be sought for carrying a concealed weapon, the ICSO said.
Comments / 0