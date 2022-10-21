ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

thelivingstonpost.com

Alcohol suspected in crash that sends four to hospital with serious injuries

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at Highland and Hacker roads in Hartland Township at about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation shows that a 53-year-old Brighton resident driving a 2020 Buick failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck a 2004 Honda driven by a 17-year-old Fenton resident that was heading east on Highland Road.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigates fatal pedestrian crash on I-94

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Allen Park early Saturday morning. According to Michigan State Police, a driver driving westbound I-94 near Oakwood Boulevard saw a 40-year-old man from Hamtramck walking in his lane of travel around 6:30 a.m. The driver...
ALLEN PARK, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
hillsdalecollegian.com

Police, firefighters respond to house fire

Fire departments from Hillsdale and Jonesville responded to a house fire on Sunday morning. City of Hillsdale Police got a call at 7:52 a.m. that a house at 12 West St. was on fire, according to Hillsdale Police and Fire Chief Scott Hephner. Hephner said both the City of Hillsdale...
HILLSDALE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police investigates shooting on Cesar Chavez Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning. According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Cesar Chavez Street at about 1 a.m. Police said they found 50 shell casings and multiple caliber casings. Officials...
LANSING, MI
13abc.com

Victim identified in fatal Sunday night US 24 accident

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of the fatal Sunday night US 24 accident in Maumee has been identified. According to WOIO, the victim has been identified as Jacob Brown, 16, a junior at Canton Central Catholic High School in Stark County. “Our community is very sad to have to...
MAUMEE, OH

