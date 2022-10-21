Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KIMA TV
Flames engulf fertilizer plant near Moses Lake
Fire leaders said no one was hurt in a fire that broke out at the Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant near Moses Lake Sunday afternoon. Fire crews contained the fire, but officials said the building has collapsed from the damage. Firefighters will be on scene overnight to keep an eye out...
KIMA TV
Richland Police warn community of recent vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police want the community to be aware of an uptick in vehicle prowls within city limits. Over the last two weeks, officers said they've responded to 17 vehicle prowls. Commander Dave Neher with RPD said the majority of those break-ins were targeted at unlocked vehicles.
KIMA TV
Health Advisory issued after Fertilizer Plant Fire in Grant County
Moses Lake Wash. — At approximately 3:15 Sunday afternoon, Grant County Fire District Number Five was dispatched to the Wilbur-Ellis Fertilizer and Blending Facility in the 14,900 block of Road 1.3, just outside of Moses Lake. According to reports, when responders arrived on scene, the fire had already engulfed...
Comments / 0