Read full article on original website
Related
Looking For College Education? Missouri Has 14 Schools Worth While
In my family, education was pretty important. You had to get good grades in school, and going to college was highly encouraged. I realize that college isn't for everyone, and you can find a fulfilling career without going to college, but for me, it was something that I always wanted to do, and get that experience.
kcur.org
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House District 135
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Democrat Betsy Fogle faces a challenge from Republican AJ Exner in the race for Missouri House District 135. The district includes a large portion of Springfield. We asked both candidates a series of questions.
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri House District 133 in Springfield will elect a first-time representative to the statehouse in November. Democrat Amy Blansit faces Republican Melanie Stinnett. We asked both a question about Roe v. Wade.
What ID do I need to vote in 2022 midterms? Missouri’s law has changed
In both Missouri and Kansas, you'll need a photo ID to vote this November. That's a new change in Missouri after a new state law passed.
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
showmeprogress.com
What comes next
Statement on Secretary of State Ashcroft’s Proposed Rule. The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas. The placement of books and materials in libraries is something that should be left up to people with training and experience in the profession of librarianship.
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
New Mule Grant Funds Financial Gap for Missouri Students
In an effort to ensure cost does not dampen a student’s ability to pursue their higher education goals, the University of Central Missouri announces the new Mule Grant program. An initiative just in time for students who are residents of the state of Missouri and plan to begin their...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri reports more than 4,000 news COVID-19 cases
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 4,069 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Friday. That’s 91 more, or a 2.2 percent increase from the previous week’s 3,978 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were fewer than 10 new...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $10.4 billion Missouri received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $10.4 billion between April 2020 and June 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reminds deer hunters of CWD mandatory sampling Nov. 12-13
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds deer hunters that it will be holding mandatory CWD sampling during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season, November 12 and 13, for hunters who harvest deer in 34 of 38 MDC CWD Management Zone counties. According...
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
northwestmoinfo.com
Over 357,000 Missourians, Less than 6% of the Population, Have Gotten Bivalent Booster Shot
(MISSOURINET) – More than 357-thousand doses of the new COVID-19 booster shot have been administered in Missouri since early September. Lisa Cox with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it’s called the bivalent booster, and it targets the original strain and the two main subvariants:
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 2