School choice becoming a flashpoint in Nebraska legislative elections
Education is an issue almost every candidate in the metro is running on. Many mention strong public schools, safe schools and/or school choice.
Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
Norris schools will have delayed start on Monday because of fires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Norris Public Schools will start late on Monday because of the wildfires in Lancaster County. Classes are being pushed back two hours, and there will be no morning preschool or activities, the district announced on Twitter. Bus drivers will go their usual routes if possible,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bioscience providing high-end jobs in Nebraska
Nebraska inmates get an opportunity to take to the stage. Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday.
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on abortion
COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Nebraska Legislature coming two votes shy of creating stricter abortion rules this summer, many voters in the state are casting ballots based on this one issue. Protests supporting abortion rights popped up across the country this spring and summer this is one outside Omaha’s...
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday...
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
Wildfires Force Evacuations Across Parts of Iowa, Nebraska
Several wildfires in parts of Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska forced evacuations and damaged homes over the weekend. Ketv reported that the fires began small, but drought conditions and wind caused them to quickly spread out of control. Hundreds of firefighters responded to the incidents. And at least two were injured.
Nebraska Environmental Trust seeks input on grant application process
The NET has scheduled a trio of “listening sessions” — beginning Tuesday — to gather ideas on whether changes are needed in the process of awarding grants that benefit the state’s environment.
Northeast Community College livestock judging team competes in contests in Kansas and Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the 2022-23 Northeast Community College Livestock Judging Team opened the season participating in competitions in Kansas and Nebraska recently. The team traveled to McPherson, Kan., for the Canton Galva Eagle Classic, where a total of 55 contestants participated. Brekyn Papineau, Marquette, was 7th in placings and 20th in cattle judging, while Alex Hinze, Columbus, was 16th in sheep and goat judging.
Travels in the Heartland: Exploring Nebraska and Iowa pumpkin patches
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's that time of the year when we seek out the greatest symbol of the fall season, the Jack-o-lantern. Searching high and wide for the perfect orange pumpkin, Midwesterners look for the exact size and shape we want — no — require for the gourd that will become this year's front porch ornament.
Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County
DAVID CITY, Nebraska — Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion knows what it’s like to run against a sheriff and win. In 2018, a year after leaving his job as a sergeant, Dion beat his old boss, Sheriff Marcus Siebken. Four years later, Dion faces a challenge from within his own ranks. Deputy Marla Schnell is […] The post Rural sheriff’s race roils Butler County appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
