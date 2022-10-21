ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5

Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) will look to start a winning streak as they will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) tonight. The Spurs are coming off a 137-134 road win against the Pacers. Josh Richardson had 27 points and two rebounds to lead the team while...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Q&A: Raptors Uprising GC's new coach ready for the challenge

SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't too long ago that the Raptors Uprising GC of the NBA 2K League were the best-of-the-best. In 2020 the team went undefeated for the entire season at 16-0, and won the league's mid-season tournaments (THE TIPOFF and THE TURN). The team was also crowned the 2020 league champions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy