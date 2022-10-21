Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KENS 5
Spurs 114, Sixers 105: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 114-105. Devin Vassell had 22 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Spurs sign player from San Antonio, Popovich speaks on wrongful convictions, Spurs assigned to the G League, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. SPURS SIGN NEW PLAYER. The Spurs have signed center free agent center Charles...
KENS 5
Report: Lakers, Spurs held preliminary discussions involving Josh Richardson
SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs held preliminary talks involving Josh Richardson as Los Angeles seeks a trade partner for guard Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have also held preliminary discussions with the Spurs in recent weeks, sources...
KENS 5
World Series schedule: Here's when and where the Astros and Phillies will play
HOUSTON — The Astros are back in the World Series for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last six years. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who knocked off San Diego in five games in the National League Championship Series. The series gets underway...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) will look to start a winning streak as they will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) tonight. The Spurs are coming off a 137-134 road win against the Pacers. Josh Richardson had 27 points and two rebounds to lead the team while...
KENS 5
Discussing the Spurs' winning streak; previewing Spurs vs. Wolves | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes San Antonio Sports Star's Michael Jimenez to discuss the Spurs' 2-game win streak and preview Monday night's game versus Minnesota. Should fans pump the brakes a bit with the team winning so early in the...
KENS 5
Q&A: Raptors Uprising GC's new coach ready for the challenge
SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't too long ago that the Raptors Uprising GC of the NBA 2K League were the best-of-the-best. In 2020 the team went undefeated for the entire season at 16-0, and won the league's mid-season tournaments (THE TIPOFF and THE TURN). The team was also crowned the 2020 league champions.
KENS 5
Spurs news: Sochan joins Nike, new Spurs docuseries coming, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. ROOKIE SOCHAN JOINS NIKE. Jeremy Sochan is now a part of the Nike...
