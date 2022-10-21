Charleston Based UNITS Moving and Portal Storage Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Family of child abducted 50+ years ago hands out flyers in South Carolina
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel […]
Officials sign agreement to grow South Carolina, Taiwan educational relations
Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week.
charlestondaily.net
The new low-fare airline, Breeze, adding nonstop service from Fort Myers to Las Vegas, Charleston, SC
Southwest Florida International Airport is adding nonstop service to two highly sought destinations. New low-fare airline Breeze Airways will debut service on June 11 to Las Vegas and Charleston, South Carolina. RSW now has routes to 60 destinations through 14 carriers with the addition of Salt Lake City-based Breeze Airways,...
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Thrift Stores In South Carolina
- In South Carolina, there are a variety of thrift stores you can visit. For example, you can find clothes and shoes for less at PATH, a ministry-run thrift store. The shop also distributes free clothing. Another great thrift store in the area is St. Paws, which has a great selection of new and gently used items. This store offers a wide variety of items and has convenient hours.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including two in South Carolina.
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend Getaway
South Carolina is a state that's full of charm. From the gorgeous Atlantic Ocean to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure South Carolina has a lot of options.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Simply J. Boutique in Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (October 20, 2022) – Owner Patter Johnston with family, joined by Mayor Will Haynie, partnering with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Director Rebecca Imholz with other Chamber members, celebrated the grand opening of Simply J Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is located at 3530 Park Avenue Blvd., Suite 100.
counton2.com
Democrats joined for annual Blue Jamboree Saturday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic leaders from across the state joined for a rally in North Charleston Saturday afternoon. According to the Charleston County Democratic Party, the organization hosted its annual Blue Jamboree Saturday at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village. CCDS calls the event one of the...
In-person early voting begins in South Carolina for November midterms
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voting in person has begun for South Carolina. As voters make their way to the polls in South Carolina this election season, they will have a lot to consider. Among them, a referendum -- Voters will be asked to consider a $156-million bond to...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
WMBF
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
Study names South Carolina 'least energy-efficient state'
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — When WalletHub measured the efficiency of home- and auto-energy consumption in the 48 contiguous United States, it found South Carolina ranked No. 48. In order to determine the ranking, WalletHub calculated home energy efficiency by using the ratio of total residential energy consumption to annual degree days.
kiss951.com
South Carolina Participates in World’s Largest Earthquake Drill
Have you noticed in the last year that South Carolina has dealt with quite a few earthquakes? Coming from someone who experienced about 3 of them within 6 months when I was living there, it was certainly out of the ordinary for me. I went from not really ever experiencing one, to feeling quite a few intensely ones. Now, South Carolina has participated in the world’s largest earthquake drill. Kinda insane, right?
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
live5news.com
Cold storage company announces investment, new jobs for Dorchester County
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold storage solutions company plans to invest more than $70 million to establish operations in Dorchester County, the governor’s office announced Thursday. Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics is a third-party cold chain services provider that focuses on handling, storage, distribution and value-added services for...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
Comments / 0