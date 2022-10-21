DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO