Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Healthcare workers raise concerns about safety after shooting kills 2 at Dallas hospital
DALLAS - Multiple healthcare workers have reached out to FOX 4 about safety concerns following the shooting that killed two healthcare workers in the mother/baby unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The healthcare workers all say the gunman is the person responsible for the shooting, but they wonder...
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
She doubles as an officer and a counselor. Dallas officer works to help other officers cope with trauma.
DALLAS — After the bullets fly and the crime scenes are cleared, there is the aftermath to deal with. “Once everything is over and you come home and you sit down and you’re at home with your family or yourself, here comes the mind. Here are the thoughts and the what-ifs,” said D.D. Mathis-Thornton.
Tarrant Area Food Bank is launching a meal delivery program to tackle food insecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s the weekly delivery that has become a lifeline for Fort Worth resident Erica Mack. For the first time, Tarrant Area Food Bank has soft-launched a meal delivery pilot program. “This has kept me going for months on end,” Mack said. The program,...
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
Plano, Texas Man Convicted of Killing His Sister to Collect Money After Mom Died
This horribly sad case sounds like something you would see covered on Dateline NBC or another crime show but the difficult details are very real. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, Texas has now been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his sister and her boyfriend in 2021. The details...
fox4news.com
Hundreds of dead fish wash ashore Trinity River in Fort Worth
Dozens of visible dead fish in a Trinity River waterway in north Fort Wort are thus far unexplained and grabbing the attention of some who routinely walk in the area. They were found in the same general area where bottles and bottles of hand sanitizer washed up.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers
DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
WFAA
DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get
DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund raises $7.5M from Sunflower Bank, makes first investment in East Dallas housing development
The Dallas Housing Opportunity Fund, launched by the city to expand affordable housing and economic development, has made its first project investment and closed its first investor, bringing new capital to Dallas communities. On Sept. 15, 2022, DHOF closed a $3.4 million investment to support construction of Kiva East, a...
fwtx.com
You Can Now Send Some Smoke’N Ash BBQ to Your Buddies in California
The perfect birthday gift for your foodie friend living in another state: some Ethiopian barbecue from Arlington's Smoke’N Ash. And, you know what, this gift is now a possibility thanks to the Ethiopian barbeque sensation teaming up with national food shipping company Gold Belly. With the two entities collaborating, patrons can send the restaurant's mouthwatering barbeque to loved ones far and wide.
fox4news.com
Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
Comments / 0