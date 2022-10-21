ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays

In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

DALLAS - Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum. Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women. The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting

DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW rain timeline: Rain and storm chances and how much we'll get

DALLAS — Ready for week to get started, North Texas? Here's the weather coming our way as things kick off. Our next system is moving in as we begin the week, and storms will return along with cooler, more fall-like temperatures. This morning will bring clouds and scattered showers...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

You Can Now Send Some Smoke’N Ash BBQ to Your Buddies in California

The perfect birthday gift for your foodie friend living in another state: some Ethiopian barbecue from Arlington's Smoke’N Ash. And, you know what, this gift is now a possibility thanks to the Ethiopian barbeque sensation teaming up with national food shipping company Gold Belly. With the two entities collaborating, patrons can send the restaurant's mouthwatering barbeque to loved ones far and wide.
ARLINGTON, TX

