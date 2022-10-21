Read full article on original website
Bridgeport (West Virginia) thespians holding canned & dry goods food drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Thespian Troop 7549 is hosting a canned/dry goods food drive to benefit Shepherd’s Corner food bank during all public performances of the BHS musical production of "Mary Poppins." Public performances will be held at BHS auditorium at 7 p.m. Friday;...
Lincoln High School's craft show set Nov. 12 in Shinnston, West Virginia
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School's holiday craft show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the school's cafeteria. Many vendors will be onsite to sell food, drinks and crafts, officials said.
Stonewall Resort State Park: Trailing natural beauty in southern Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Stonewall Resort State Park in southern Lewis County is best known for — consider the name — the posh resort that looks like it belongs in the Rocky Mountains or the Adirondacks. The Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Stonewall Resort gets a...
Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd
WESTON- Christopher “Chris” Scott Byrd, 35, of Weston, passed away on. Friday, October 21, 2022 at his home. He was born in Weston on January 5, 1987, son of James Charles and Brenda Kay (Cowgar) Byrd of Weston, WV.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas -- More looks at West Virginia's anemic trip to West Texas, where the Mountaineers managed just 73 rushing yards in a 48-10 rout at the hands of Texas Tech. Bright spots were few and far between for WVU, which allowed eight Red Raider scores on 11 meaningful possessions.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Aubrey Burks Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks detailed the communication and effort issues in the secondary that contributed to Texas Tech's easy win over the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
WVU Men's, Women's soccer post wins
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Oklahoma at John Crain Field in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday. The Mountaineers (6-4-7, 3-1-4 Big 12) fell behind early, but were able to fight back with three unanswered goals for the comeback road win. Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez scored a pair of goals to tie the contest, before sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran netted the game-winning goal in the 79th minute.
