The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
NECN
This New Spot Has Some of the Boston Area's Best Thai Food (at Great Prices)
When it comes to Thai food in the Greater Boston area, it can be difficult to find a restaurant that disappoints. The vast majority serve up delicious dishes whether they’re full-service dining spots or little takeout places. But even though most offer above-average fare, there are still different levels...
Brockton Named Massachusetts’ Ugliest City; Native Ken Pittman Takes Exception
So, this thing called Alot.com is looking for trouble. The online publication has posted an article entitled "The Ugliest Cities in Each State." It's a clickbait article designed to draw people in and perhaps to their website, which features articles on health, finance, careers, local, travel, living, education, and auto. That's probably more attention than I should have provided those weasels. I only mention them to give you a better sense of why you shouldn't take what they have to say all that seriously.
WBUR
How pavement can help cool overheated cities, even in chilly Mass.
On a typical summer day, it might be 10-12 degrees cooler in leafy sections of Boston than it is downtown, because unshaded pavement and roofs absorb and radiate so much heat. Reducing pavement or making it more reflective are strategies more communities must adopt to help cool cities, experts say, and slow global warming. One of the dire challenges with pavement is how much heat it radiates at night.
universalhub.com
Residential tower proposed for Soldiers Field Road in Allston as part of complex that would also include a hotel and a performance venue
The Davis Companies have filed plans with the BPDA to replace the old Boston Skating Club and a low-rise hotel on Soldiers Field Road in Allston with a four-building complex that would include 435 apartments in an 18-story tower, 93 condos, a 195-bed hotel, a 200-person entertainment hall and retail space.
universalhub.com
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
New England Patriot Deatrich Wise joins Mattapan block party to celebrate the community
BOSTON - A block party in Mattapan on Saturday included hair-braiding stations, live music, food trucks and New England Patriot DeatrichWise.Wise hosted the third annual block party, focused on bringing people in the community together."It kind of reconnects everybody. There's a stigma here in Mattapan that's not so good. I think that this block party helps erase that stigma, kind of day by day," Wise said.Those neighbors include Stacey Daily and her 3-year-old granddaughter."I like it because how everybody's coming out and they feel safe," Daily saidThe day benefited the Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center at the Boys and Girls...
Bad day on the T ended on a bad note with major Blue Line delays
“Took 45 minutes to get from State Street to Maverick on the Blue Line, [and] we arrive to a power outage.”. Blue Line riders met with delays — and a reportedly “pitch black” Maverick station — around midnight on Friday as the MBTA grappled with a power issue.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
universalhub.com
Wu says state needs to build 1,000 beds for addicts outside Boston to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass and Clifford Park
Standing in needle-strewn Clifford Park this morning, Mayor Wu called on the state to do more to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass, in a press conference cut short by screaming protesters who used to follow her around banging buckets over her Covid-19 policies but who had to find something else with which to fill their days now that nobody cares about them anymore.
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
Some in Charlestown upset over homeless housing plan at old hotel
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - What was once a hotel is now become a source of frustration for Charlestown neighbors. They are upset with the redevelopment plan of the site. "This is the wrong location for a project that would otherwise seem to have many, many benefits," says Gerry Angoff, President of Managers Board at Constellation Wharf. The Constitution Inn in the Navy Yard was owned by the YMCA. Now the Y is partnering with St. Francis House and the Planning Office for Urban Affairs to turn it into what they are calling affordable housing. Neighbors say this...
WBUR
Community leaders call on the city and state for help in containing issues at 'Mass and Cass'
If it's not raining or snowing, you'll probably see Roxbury resident Marla Smith walking around Clifford Park, looking for used syringes. And on Saturday morning, she was doing just that. "Here you go, right there, next to the barrel," she says, as she spots one along Proctor Street. "Not in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
liveboston617.org
BFD Responds to level 1 hazmat
On Saturday, October 22nd 2022, at approximately 21:00 hours the Boston Fire Department responded to the Sunoco fuel station at 2022 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. Upon arriving on scene, companies found a fuel pump that was unable to turn off causing gasoline to be spilt on the ground. Due to the large volume of gasoline, a Level 1 Hazmat response was requested to bring additional resources to the scene.
bpdnews.com
The Men and Women of the Boston Police Department Remember the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Samuel Reynolds 51 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Friday October 22, 1971, officer Samuel Reynolds succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the day before in the area of 89 Bickford Avenue while attempting to stop a vehicle related to a burglary. He was survived by his wife and two children and was laid to rest at...
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
FBI to search underwater in Concord River Monday; traffic to be impacted
The FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT) out of New York is in Massachusetts to help assist with an investigation, according to a statement. The team will be searching underwater at Concord River in Billerica starting around 9 a.m., the statement read. It will cause one lane on the River Street Bridge to close during active search hours.
