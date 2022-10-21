Read full article on original website
More rain on the way will help with drought conditions
On Tuesday, it will be cloudy and breezy and cool with periods of rain on and off throughout the day and highs in the 50s.
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Famous Snow Forecaster Predicts First Big Snowstorm This Weekend In Colorado
There is a gentleman by the name of Joel Gratz that is arguably the greatest snow predictor in Colorado that is predicting the season's first big snowfall for our state this weekend. Sure, we're currently dealing with temperatures in the upper 70's and will be for the next few days...
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
The Weather Channel
Winter Outlook 2022-23 Has Colder Risks For North, East
A generally colder than usual winter is expected in the northern tier of states. Meanwhile, the southern U.S. is expected to have a warmer than usual winter. La Niña is expected to be the main driver for the third winter in a row. But if it weakens, that could...
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
Near-freezing temperatures to break records in parts of the South
The coldest air of the season so far has the South in its grip and near-freezing temperatures could set new record lows across a wide swath of the region into midweek. AccuWeather meteorologists have been tracking a powerful disturbance since last week as it swept out of Canada and into the central and eastern United States. While this storm continues to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Midwest and Northeast, areas farther south will be in line for a dose of cold air that some may not be accustomed to handling so early in the season.
NOAA issues their Winter Weather Outlook for 2022-2023
The National Weather Service issued their Winter Weather Outlook Thursday. With La Niña still in place for the third year in a row, this phenomenon will create a warmer-than-average winter for the southern parts of the U.S. and up the East Coast. The cold temperatures and snow will most likely occur across the northern tier, […]
A cooler than normal winter is forecast for a dozen states amid rising energy costs
A dozen states could see cooler than normal temperatures this winter, according to NOAA's outlook released Thursday morning. That could mean an increase in energy consumption across the northern tier of the US -- amid rising energy costs.
The Weather Channel
When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say
The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
natureworldnews.com
What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States
The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How La Niña will impact your state
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
Great Lakes Could Get Slammed By Up to 24-Foot Waves During Early Winter Storm
A storm that’s affecting Michigan’s Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday could cause 24-foot waves and drop over 18 inches of snow. People around Lake Superior will see the worst of the weather, according to the National Weather Service office in Marquette. Meteorologists warn that aside from the snow and rain, gale-force winds of up to 50 mph could cause beach erosion and flooding in low-lying areas.
‘Danger to life’ alert TODAY as 70mph winds, heavy rain and floods spark yellow weather warning
A 'DANGER to life' alert has been issued today as 70mph winds, heavy rain and floods spark a yellow weather warning. The Met Office has put a weather warning for wind in place until 11am this morning for Scotland, north England and Wales. Strong gusts of 50-60mph winds moved in...
