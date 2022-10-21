ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Franck Ribery announces retirement from football after glittering 22-year career

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HooGU_0ihrAK0500

Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from football after a glittering 22-year career.

The former France international, 39, has terminated his contract with Serie A team Salernitana after struggling with a knee issue this season.

He will be best remembered for his time with Bayern Munich , scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists in 425 games for the German side between 2007-2019.

At Bayern, Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League in 2013.

The winger was also part of the France team that reached the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
The Independent

Dortmund focused on Man City and not Champions League permutations

Borussia Dortmund could qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League before kicking a ball on Tuesday night but coach Edin Terzic is determined not to be distracted by events elsewhere.The other Group G fixture between Sevilla and FC Copenhagen kicks off a little over two hours before Terzic’s men take on Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park – and a draw would mean Dortmund are guaranteed a top-two finish regardless of their own result.“We know that the game will take place before ours, but it’s not in our hands to influence the game,” said Terzic.“We were able...
The Independent

Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.FootballKammy had a laugh.🤣😂 love it 😂🤣 https://t.co/UsXK9WX3Zb— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 24, 2022Gary Lineker was honoured.It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.👔 Best of luck in your first permanent managerial role, @Carras16.A magnificent...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy