Franck Ribery announces retirement from football after glittering 22-year career

Franck Ribery has announced his retirement from football after a glittering 22-year career.

The former France international, 39, has terminated his contract with Serie A team Salernitana after struggling with a knee issue this season.

He will be best remembered for his time with Bayern Munich , scoring 124 goals and providing 182 assists in 425 games for the German side between 2007-2019.

At Bayern, Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles, as well as the Champions League in 2013.

The winger was also part of the France team that reached the final of the 2006 World Cup.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.