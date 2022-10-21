ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd future comes under spotlight again?

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea following behaviour that has raised fresh questions about his future.

Having been warned about leaving early in the wake of July’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano, manager Erik ten Hag punished the 37-year-old Portuguese for his exit from Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Not only did Ronaldo head down the tunnel before the clock had hit 90 minutes but the United manager confirmed that the frontman refused to come on as a substitute.

Ten Hag insists the former Real Madrid and Juventus star “remains an important part of the squad” despite being banished for the Chelsea game for an incident that has renewed speculation about his Old Trafford future.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some options as the January transfer window approaches.

Ronaldo stays put

Ronaldo’s move to United in August 2021 sent shockwaves around the footballing world as he returned to a club where he won medals aplenty during his first stint. But within a year the veteran was looking to leave Old Trafford, where his deal runs until next summer and includes a clause to stay for a further season. United have repeatedly said they want the 37-year-old to stay and he may decide this is not the way he wants to leave a club at which he is revered.

Return to Sporting?

Ronaldo became a global star during his first period with United but it was Sporting that helped cultivate his early talent. The forward has regularly been linked with a return to the club he left aged 18 and retains a strong connection with Sporting, who have a section dedicated to him in their museum and renamed their academy training facilities after him. The player’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, has previously said she wants to eventually see him back playing for the Lisbon club.

Up sticks to Saudi Arabia?

While Ronaldo wished to leave Old Trafford in the summer, none of Europe’s elite swooped for the aging star. A swathe of names were mentioned as potential destinations but the only offer came from Saudi Arabia. It is reported that Al Hilal were the club who approached Ronaldo about a potential two-year deal worth 275million euros (£233.4million). That was not attractive enough then but perhaps things are different now.

Will Chelsea rekindle their interest?

While it never got beyond initial conversations, Chelsea sounded Ronaldo out about a potential switch that the Portugal ace was reportedly open to. Chelsea’s new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, eventually ended their interest in the United frontman but perhaps recent events may spark a conversation when the sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday without Ronaldo in tow.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Roy Keane claims Manchester United star has ‘had enough’ and ‘lost his head’

Roy Keane admits Cristiano has “had enough” and that he “lost his head” after walking down the tunnel before the end of Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham midweek. Erik Ten Hag has banished Ronaldo to train with the Under-21s and left the legendary Portuguese out of the squad to face Chelsea on Saturday. But Keane defended Ronaldo’s behaviour and even criticised Ten Hag, questioning the Dutch tactician’s wisdom behind attempting to send Ronaldo on with “two or three minutes to go”.“He [Ten Hag] is disappointed Ronaldo didn't want to go on. Walking down the tunnel, he's been punished. He's...
Pep Guardiola speechless after Erling Haaland’s latest Manchester City heroics

Pep Guardiola was stuck for words to describe Erling Haaland’s latest goalscoring heroics as Manchester City returned to winning ways.The prolific Norwegian struck twice – including one from the penalty spot – as City bounced back from last week’s loss at Liverpool with a 3-1 victory over Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.The striker’s double took his tally since joining the club to a remarkable 22 from just 15 appearances.With 17 of those goals having come in the Premier League he is already, after 11 games, just six behind last season’s golden-boot winning total.“My English language is not big enough,” said...
Lineker honoured, Johnson’s ‘biggest fan’ messes up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 24.FootballKammy had a laugh.🤣😂 love it 😂🤣 https://t.co/UsXK9WX3Zb— Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) October 24, 2022Gary Lineker was honoured.It was a great honour to receive the Manuel Vázquez Montalbán international journalism award in Barcelona. A place that will always be my second home. pic.twitter.com/RrWDBTRuaP— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) October 24, 2022Manchester United wished Michael Carrick well in his new job.👔 Best of luck in your first permanent managerial role, @Carras16.A magnificent...
Dortmund focused on Man City and not Champions League permutations

Borussia Dortmund could qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions League before kicking a ball on Tuesday night but coach Edin Terzic is determined not to be distracted by events elsewhere.The other Group G fixture between Sevilla and FC Copenhagen kicks off a little over two hours before Terzic’s men take on Manchester City at the Signal Iduna Park – and a draw would mean Dortmund are guaranteed a top-two finish regardless of their own result.“We know that the game will take place before ours, but it’s not in our hands to influence the game,” said Terzic.“We were able...
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin

Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Joe Allen hailed as ‘even more important’ to Wales than big-name duo

Danny Gabbidon says the potential World Cup loss of Joe Allen would probably be a bigger blow to Wales than if they lost Aaron Ramsey or Gareth Bale to injury.Swansea midfielder Allen, a mainstay of Wales’ 2016 and 2020 European Championship teams, has not played since sustaining hamstring damage against Hull on September 17.The Welsh club had initially hoped the injury was not serious, but Swansea boss Russell Martin said last week he could not give a “definitive answer” if the 72-times capped Allen will be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.Allen is set to undergo further scans this...
Alex Lees reveals broken finger as he targets England recall

Alex Lees has vowed to earn another chance with England, after revealing he broke a finger in the final Test of the summer.The left-handed opener was axed for next month’s tour of Pakistan after a run of 10 consecutive appearances, with Keaton Jennings and Ben Duckett called up in his stead earlier this month.The Durham man and top-order partner Zak Crawley both found themselves under pressure throughout the summer as they struggled for runs, but only Lees has paid with his place after averaging 23.84 in 19 innings.A determined 39 in the season-ending victory over South Africa at the Kia...
