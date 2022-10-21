ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Window cleaner who attacked two women is jailed under new domestic abuse laws

By Dan Barker
 3 days ago

A window cleaner who became the first person to be found guilty under new domestic abuse laws has been jailed for five years.

David Findlay sexually attacked a former partner and subjected her to serious physical and psychological harm, the crown office said, and also abused another woman, terrifying her with threats and attacking her.

On Friday, Findlay was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh by Lady Haldane and handed a three-year extended sentence. He was also put on the sex offenders register for the rest of his life.

Last month, the 32-year-old was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Livingston which heard how his abuse began with insults and intimidation before descending into violence.

The assaults on one woman, including serious sexual attacks, were captured within new legislation, which has given prosecutors another tool in seeking justice

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal

Both of Findlay’s victims said he had attempted to strangle them.

Findlay, from Edinburgh, was the first to be convicted of abusive behaviour which included significant sexual offending, the Crown Office said, under the recently introduced Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act.

The Act, which came into force in April 2019, recognises an abusive course of behaviour. The abuse could be physical, verbal, psychological, sexual or financial.

Fraser Gibson, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, welcomed the sentence.

“The assaults on one woman, including serious sexual attacks, were captured within new legislation, which has given prosecutors another tool in seeking justice,” he said.

“The Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 was enacted to better reflect the reality of domestic abuse – recognising a course of behaviour which is abusive of a partner, or ex-partner.”

Mr Gibson added: “Where there is sufficient evidence of repeated abusive behaviour, as defined in the legislation, and where there is a connection between the behaviours, this can now be recognised as part of an overall corroborated course of conduct.

“This may include instances of serious sexual offending.”

He said the sentence should “provide confidence” to victims and the Scottish public that the Crown Office “recognises the many forms of abusive conduct which may have been endured over a period of time and behind closed doors”.

Detective Inspector Arthur McEwan said he hoped the sentencing “goes some way to bring closure to his victims and gives others facing crimes of this nature the courage to speak out”.

“Domestic crime, in all forms, has no place in our society. It remains one of Police Scotland’s top priorities as we look to build on our successful Don’t Be That Guy campaign – relaunched this month – as a major strand in developing our strategy to end violence against women and girls,” he said.

“If you are experiencing abuse, we want you to know that you are not alone. We encourage you to contact Police Scotland on 101 or seek support and advice from one of our partner agencies.

“Any disclosures will be investigated thoroughly, and with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity, to bring perpetrators to justice.”

As part of Findlay’s sentence, he was also made subject to a 15-year, non-harassment order covering both of his victims.

The Independent

Lady Leshurr charged with assault after early morning incident

Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with assault following an incident in east London.Police were called out to reports of a fight in Knotts Green Mews in Walthamstow on Saturday at about 5.08am, Scotland Yard said.Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since been discharged, police said.Leshurr, real name Melesha O’Garro, 34, was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.Sherelle Smith, 28, was charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.They are both due to appear at London’s Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 October.Leshurr is arguably best known for her “Queen’s Speech” series of freestyles, and has collaborated with artists including Lethal Bizzle and Little Mix.The Sun reported the rapper, who has appeared on Dancing On Ice, was seen being led away from the scene by police in the early hours of Saturday. Read More Sunak poised to become PM after Johnson drops out of race – liveBoris Johnson bottles it (again), clearing the way for Rishi Sunak
