'She tried her best': Davina McCall dances with her rarely-seen daughter Tilly, 19, who teases her mother for her moves in amusing TikTok

By Kate Dennett For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Davina McCall boogied with her rarely-seen daughter Tilly in an amusing TikTok video as they joined the dance trend.

The Masked Dancer judge, 55, cut a smart figure as she showed off her moves in the sweet video, which was shared to TikTok by her daughter, 19.

Davina looked effortlessly stylish in a fitted navy blazer embellished with eye-catching gold buttons as she danced across the room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JW5fh_0ihrAFaS00
Good spirits: Davina McCall boogied with her rarely-seen daughter Tilly in an amusing TikTok video as they joined the dance trend

She flaunted her natural good looks with a glamorous make-up palette and styled her brunette tresses loosely in a straight fashion.

Davina was joined by her daughter Tilly in the clip, who flashed a huge grin as she appeared on screen before shuffling to the side to show her famous mother.

Tilly, who rarely appears on Davina's social media, sported blue jeans and a black crop top, which she styled with a hoodie.

In a caption alongside the clip, Tilly poked fun at her mother's dance moves as she penned: 'She tried her best.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxrZF_0ihrAFaS00
Amusing: The Masked Dancer judge, 55, cut a smart figure as she showed off her moves in the sweet video, which was shared to TikTok by her daughter, 19

As well as Tilly, Davina shares a daughter Holly, 21, and a son Chester, 16, with her TV presenter ex-husband Matthew Robertson, 53.

She split from from her husband Matthew in 2017 after 17 years together and Davina moved into £3.4million home in Kent to make a 'fresh start' afterwards.

It comes after Davina bravely opened up about her experience going through menopause, to help other women going through it.

Earlier this month, she described the symptoms as beginning 'overnight' and said they left her feelings as though she had 'lost something of myself'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3NEx_0ihrAFaS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bOIx_0ihrAFaS00

Writing in The Mirror, Davina said: 'The moment I think my perimenopausal symptoms started I can actually pinpoint. I was 44 and I remember it because it was so weird. The best way I can describe it is that I just lost something of myself.'

She continued: 'I didn't feel myself. I remember feeling more self-conscious and awkward than I normally would. And I'd wake up in the middle of the night and the sheets would be soaking. I felt my entire body had turned into a prune.'

The Masked Dancer judge said that one of the most 'frightening' symptoms was her memory problems.

She wrote: 'Then there was the forgetfulness: my phone was in the fridge, my keys ended up in the bin. This reached really frightening levels, I forgot everything. Words, names, events – everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWxag_0ihrAFaS00
Candid: It comes after Davina bravely opened up about her experience going through menopause, to help other women going through it

The Big Brother host has been candid about her experiences in the past, previously revealing she experienced such bad brain fog that it affected her work and she thought she'd lose her job.

Davina recalled once being on a TV set with interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, 57, and forgetting his name due to menopausal memory loss.

'I was with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and I couldn't remember his name,' she said, according to The Sun.

'I thought I was going to have to give up my job — and I love my job.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxP7A_0ihrAFaS00
Family: As well as Tilly, Davina shares a daughter Holly, 21, and a son Chester, 16, with her TV presenter ex-husband Matthew Robertson, 53 (both pictured in May 2013)

She added that she thought she was 'going mad'.

'I was just at a stage where I thought I really knew how to do this job and then thought ''you are going to take it off me''.

Davina said that she wished she had the courage to speak to her production team about her memory loss due to menopause, but was too 'ashamed'.

Now, she is speaking out about her experience with menopause to help end the stigma and to help others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ekn3J_0ihrAFaS00
Difficult: The host described the symptoms as beginning 'overnight' and said they left her feelings as though she had 'lost something of myself'

Daily Mail

