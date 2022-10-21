Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Emails show Trump lawyers mocked his wealth — then tried to block the emails from Congress
Former President Donald Trump's attorneys joked about his wealth in private emails leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The emails between Trump lawyers Bruce Marks and Kenneth Chesebro in December 2020 were among the evidence that attorney John Eastman, who helped craft Trump's Jan. 6 strategy, concealed from the Jan. 6 select committee, claiming they were covered by attorney-client privilege or attorney work-product privilege.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips Steve Bannon's Recommended Jail Sentence, Fine
Federal prosecutors say Bannon defied a congressional subpoena in "bad faith." His lawyers say it's an issue of free speech.
White House lawyer warned about Trump signing document with false voter fraud claim: Report
During the twilight hours of 2020, a White House lawyer sounded the alarm about former President Donald Trump signing a sworn statement verifying facts his team knew were likely false.
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is a mass murderer, that Secret Service "knew" about Jan. 6
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Psychologist and podcaster Mary Trump, who is...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
MSNBC host: Trump should be worried about what "pathological liar" Kash Patel told grand jury
Donald Trump will be unable to trust what his advisor Kash Patel tells him about his testimony before a Washington, D.C. grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to an analysis aired on MSNBC on Thursday evening. "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell offered his...
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
'Traitor': Chaos outside court as Steve Bannon sentenced to jail for defying Jan 6 subpoena
Chaotic scenes erupted outside a federal courthouse as Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500.The former advisor to Donald Trump received his sentencing on Friday (21 October) after he was found guilty of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.This footage shows crowds chanting “traitor” and “lock him up” as Mr Bannon left court.It had been recommended by the Department of Justice that the far-right political strategist should be handed a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘What a c***’: Krishnan Guru-Murthy caught swearing at Steve Baker after heated interviewMore than 30 vehicles get flat tyres simultaneously on LA roadConservative leadership: How will the new prime minister be chosen?
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Steve Bannon: 'Fighting for His Country'
Donald Trump has reacted to the sentencing of Steve Bannon, saying his former White House advisor is "fighting for his Country!" The former president posted the remark on Truth Social on Sunday night two days after Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena issued to him by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.
Republican Group Names And Shames GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ Candidates In Unsparing Video
The Republican Accountability Project says: "The GOP is the Big Lie Party."
Trump-Appointed Judges Once Again Rule Against Ally of Former President
The court panel, which includes Judges Kevin Newsom and Britt Grant, say Lindsay Graham must testify before a grand jury in Georgia.
Eric Trump's Remarks About Secret Service Resurface Amid New Revelations
A video where Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, said Secret Service officers were charged discounted rates while staying at Trump-owned hotels while they were protecting Trump has resurfaced following new revelations. An investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform said that despite claims by the...
Beleaguered Russian Commanders Now Babysitting Boss’ Kids in Ukraine
Russia’s war against Ukraine has taken yet another absurd turn as one of Vladimir Putin’s most devoted cronies took to social media to demonstrate the epitome of Russian military prowess: his three underage sons haphazardly firing off weapons in Ukraine as they are babysit by a top commander.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Comments / 1