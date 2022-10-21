Read full article on original website
Pakistan prime minister to visit China – Chinese foreign ministry
BEIJING (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China at Premier Li Keqiang’s invitation on Nov. 1, China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptisa; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
UK finance minister Hunt tells Bailey he reaffirms BoE independence
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt met Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday and reaffirmed his commitment to the central bank’s independence and its inflation target, the Treasury said on Wednesday. “Both agreed to work closely to restore confidence and stability in the UK...
EU lifts sanctions on three Burundian officials including PM
BUJUMBURA (Reuters) – The European Union said on Tuesday it had lifted sanctions on three officials from Burundi, including the prime minister, as it engages in ongoing dialogue with authorities about improving the country’s human rights record. “The European Union (EU) has reviewed its restrictive measures in view...
Russian bombings of civilian infrastructure raise cost of Ukraine’s recovery: IMF
BERLIN (Reuters) – Russia’s latest strikes on civilian infrastructure have raised the cost of Ukraine’s recovery and could see it needing close to $4 billion a month just to keep power and water supplies going, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. The IMF...
Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'
Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Analysis-Behind facade of unity, Franco-German relations falter as crises mount
PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) – When Germany unveiled a 200 billion euro ($200 billion) package to shield its industry and consumers from soaring energy prices, its government failed to notify neighbouring France beforehand, leaving French President Emmanuel Macron seething in private. “We learnt about it in the press. That’s not the...
Iran says it will not remain indifferent if proven Russia uses its drones in Ukraine – state media
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was reported as saying by Iranian state media on Monday. “If it is proven to us that Iranian drones are being...
Analysis: UK’s Hunt faces triple threat from debt, recession and Conservative rebels
LONDON (Reuters) – Newly confirmed finance minister Jeremy Hunt must keep investors calm about Britain’s debt mountain, avoid causing a deep recession and work out a way to stop the Conservative Party from splintering again – and all of it by next Monday. Hunt, re-appointed to his...
Former president of China Merchants Bank arrested over suspected bribes – state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s top prosecutor has decided to arrest Tian Huiyu, a former president of China Merchants Bank, on suspicion of taking bribes and abusing power, state broadcaster CCTV said on Wednesday. Tian, also the bank’s former party secretary, was expelled from the Communist Party and removed...
Riot police deploy in Iranian cities as people gather for Amini’s memorial
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian riot police deployed in large numbers in Mahsa Amini’s home town of Saqez on Wednesday, witnesses said, after activists called for protests across the country to mark 40 days since she died in detention over her “inappropriate attire”. Witnesses in the capital...
Ukraine external financing needs could reach $5 billion a month, IMF’s Georgieva says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s external financing needs will be around $3 billion a month through 2023 in a best case scenario, but could rise as high as $5 billion if Russian bombing becomes “even more dramatic,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. The International Monetary Fund...
Congo president Tshisekedi named facilitator for Chad crisis
KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi will serve as a facilitator for the political transition process in Chad, Central Africa’s main regional body said on Tuesday. The Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) held an emergency summit in Kinshasa on Tuesday to...
U.S. sanctions target corruption, Russian operations in Moldova -Treasury Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in what it described as Russia’s malign influence operations in Moldova as well as systemic corruption in the small eastern European country. The individuals sanctioned, a mix of Russian and Moldovan officials, include oligarchs “widely...
UK’s Sunak plans to meet Biden in G20 summit
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions...
German President Steinmeier makes surprise visit to Ukraine – ntv
BERLIN (Reuters) – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit on Tuesday, his first trip to the country since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, according to German broadcaster ntv. Steinmeir wants to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the trip, added the broadcaster. (Writing...
Uganda confirms 109 Ebola cases, 30 deaths – health minister
NAIROBI (Reuters) – The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday. Fifteen of the confirmed cases were among health workers, of whom six had died, Aceng told a news conference.
Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s competition authority said on Wednesday that it had fined Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) for violating competition law. In a statement, the Turkish Competition Board said it decided the company obstructed its competitors operating in social network services and online...
Turkey detains medical group head on ‘terrorist propaganda’ charge – media
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish police have detained the head of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB), Sebnem Korur Fincanci, for allegedly “spreading terrorist group propaganda”, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday. The Ankara chief prosecutor’s office as saying a request had been made to a civil...
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the death toll and state TV said 40 people were wounded. The attack, which bore the hallmarks of Sunni extremists who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past, comes as Iran has been convulsed by over a month of anti-government demonstrations, the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic in over a decade. Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked the protests.
