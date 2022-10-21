DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen opened fire Wednesday at a major Shiite holy site in the southern city of Shiraz, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, according to state-run media. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the death toll and state TV said 40 people were wounded. The attack, which bore the hallmarks of Sunni extremists who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past, comes as Iran has been convulsed by over a month of anti-government demonstrations, the biggest challenge to the Islamic Republic in over a decade. Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of a northwestern city to mark the watershed 40 days since the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose tragedy sparked the protests.

