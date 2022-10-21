ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
VIRGINIA STATE
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Defends Republican Status After Sunny Hostin Grills Her on ‘The View’: “Do You Piss From Inside the Tent or From Outside?”

Sunny Hostin had a lot of questions for Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about whether the country could benefit from a third political party, Hostin took to asking her Republican co-hosts if they find themselves “complicit” for remaining in the party, despite them both being outspoken against Former President Donald Trump.
The Independent

Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’

Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?

If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE

