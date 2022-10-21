Read full article on original website
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
New video shows Roger Stone warning Trump will get his 'brains beat in' if he runs for president again
A video shows Roger Stone saying Donald Trump would get his "fucking brains beat in" if he runs for president again. In the footage, Stone also said that he would publicly support Trump's second impeachment. The clip is from Christoffer Guldbrandsen's upcoming documentary "A Storm Foretold." Roger Stone predicted that...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Trump tried to get New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman's phone records
Trump asked his aides to get the NYT reporter Maggie Haberman's phone records, Politico reported. Trump has long been fixated with Haberman and once called her his "psychiatrist." Her book about the former president, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," will be released next...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary comments at Trump rally
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving backlash after she claimed at a rally in Michigan that Democrats are “killing” Republicans. Ms Green made the comments while attending former president Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Saturday. “For daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop...
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Trump told long-time friend Tom Barrack 'get out of my office' when he tried to convince the president to do the 'elegant' thing and concede to Biden
"Confidence Man" by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, a new book on Donald Trump, was released Tuesday. Trump told his long-time friend Tom Barrack to "get out" after advising him to concede the 2020 election. Jared Kushner said he didn't press Trump to concede because he was the grandfather to his...
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, including stuffing photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, book says
Trump officials sabotaged the Biden transition in petty ways, according to a new book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman. One staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden into an air conditioning unit, causing it to break. "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America" will be released...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Ana Navarro Defends Republican Status After Sunny Hostin Grills Her on ‘The View’: “Do You Piss From Inside the Tent or From Outside?”
Sunny Hostin had a lot of questions for Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on this morning’s episode of The View. During a conversation about whether the country could benefit from a third political party, Hostin took to asking her Republican co-hosts if they find themselves “complicit” for remaining in the party, despite them both being outspoken against Former President Donald Trump.
Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’
Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
Trump expressed amazement that Stephen Miller and other top aides were Jewish: 'Who would have thought my top guys are Jews': book
Trump expressed amazement that some of his top aides were Jewish, according to a new book. "Who would have thought my top guys are Jews," Trump told Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and Jason Miller. Jason Miller is not Jewish, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman pointed out in her new...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
US attorney general Merrick Garland to speak on ‘significant national security matter’ – live
Garland to give press conference alongside FBI chief Chris Wray – follow all the latest news
Fox News CEO had strong doubts about Trump's election-fraud claims, NYT report says. The network pushed them anyway.
Fox News' CEO privately doubted Donald Trump's election fraud claims, The NYT reported. The network pushed Trump's baseless claims the 2020 was stolen from him through fraud. It faces a multibillion dollar lawsuit over the claims from election machines company Dominion. Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott privately doubted Donald Trump's...
Roger Stone, Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 coup: Is a major bombshell coming?
If there is one prominent through-line connecting the two most corrupt presidents in U.S. history, Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, it would have to be the person of Roger Stone. The man has been at the heart of every election scandal for the past 50 years and he's still at it, even today. It's quite a legacy for the guy who has Richard Nixon's face tattooed on his back. It's lucky he left his chest clear for his last great cause, Donald Trump. Stone's work on Trump's behalf provides the perfect coda to a legendary career as a political dirty trickster and world-class black-ops conspiracy-monger.
Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
