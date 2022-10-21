ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamSNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last? Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
Fortune

Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years

The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
hackernoon.com

Growth Hacking Can Be the Difference Between Life and Death

Have you ever come across a beloved brand, maybe one that you've used for years, and wondered how they aren't taking advantage of their great reputation? They seem to be falling down a well of mediocrity, and you can't help but feel they are missing out on huge opportunities. If only someone would come in and turn things around!
ZDNet

Remote work is giving people more free time: Here's what they are doing with it

Many people now spend a lot less time commuting as a result of the shift to remote work. But what are they doing with that time previously spent going to and from the office?. Researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have found that workers across multiple age brackets are sleeping more, pursuing more leisure activities, and cutting overall work hours.

