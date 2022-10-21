Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney
The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
406mtsports.com
Week 8: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fall in overtime thriller at No. 2 Sacramento State
The No. 7 Grizzlies (5-2, 2-2) led until the waning moments at No. 2 Sac State (7-0, 3-0), but the Hornets took the win in overtime. Love at first kick: The 5,000-mile journey of Griz kicker Nico Ramos. From Florida to New Jersey, California and Montana, senior kicker Nico Ramos...
406mtsports.com
Week 8: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeats Weber State in history-making matchup in Bozeman
Four safeties and a career day from Tommy Mellott helped the No. 3 Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) overcome an early 15-point deficit against No. 5 Weber State in Bozeman. No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 1...
406mtsports.com
Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday
MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 2 Sacramento State in Top-10 matchup
SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
406mtsports.com
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports
Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
406mtsports.com
No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record
BOZEMAN — Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday. Sands sent four snaps...
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
406mtsports.com
Five keys to the game: No. 7 Montana searches for rebound victory at No. 2 Sac State
MISSOULA – The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
406mtsports.com
‘Won’t be beat’: Montana State shows elite mix of talent, belief in win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen answered a question about Callahan O’Reilly’s big sack near the end of Saturday’s thrilling 43-38 win over Weber State. Vigen praised O’Reilly but focused more on “all our guys,” he said. Then, the version of Vigen who’s...
406mtsports.com
Sean Chambers is 'finally shining' after transferring to Montana State
BOZEMAN — After putting up over 400 yards of total offense in a career-best performance against UC Davis on Oct. 1, Sean Chambers understandably received heaps of praise. That included being named Big Sky and Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the week. Montana State coaches and teammates repeatedly said how excited they were for Chambers stepping in and succeeding as a starter.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
406mtsports.com
Five things to watch: No. 5 Weber State at No. 3 Montana State
BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium has arguably never hosted a regular season football game as big as the one that will go down on Saturday. No. 3-ranked Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will host No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium during the regular season, according to MSU.
406mtsports.com
2022 State Cross Country
Coverage of the 2022 state cross country meet for all classes in Missoula Oct. 22, 2022. Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 22, 2022. The Missoula Hellgate girls used a total team effort to...
406mtsports.com
Helena High girls, Billings Senior boys win marathon playoff soccer matches
The City of Helena hosted a pair of Class AA soccer quarterfinal matches on Saturday — one in the boys tournament and one in the girls. Both went the distance of 100 minutes with penalty kicks to follow. In the first match at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena girls advanced to the semifinals knocking off the Bozeman 4-3 in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie after regulation and extra time.
406mtsports.com
Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships
MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer opens Class AA playoffs with 6-1 win over Missoula Big Sky
BOZEMAN — The Gallatin backline didn’t clear the ball away quickly enough, and Missoula Big Sky’s Avory DeCoite made the Raptors pay. The freshman forward has been one of the best goal scorers in Class AA this season — 23 goals and 20 assists entering Friday — and it took her less than four minutes to add to her tally. DeCoite intercepted the ball, took a quick dribble into the middle of the box and scored to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead.
406mtsports.com
Billings West stuns No. 1 Missoula Hellgate to reach State AA girls soccer semifinals
MISSOULA — Maria Ackerman dove to her right, got her hands on a low free kick and pounced on the loose ball to make one last save for Billings West in the final minute of the girls soccer game Friday at Fort Missoula. Ackerman, a senior goalie, made save...
406mtsports.com
Manhattan Christian sweeps Class C for third year in a row, Oren Arthun and Annie Kaul win individual
MISSOULA — Manhattan Christian swept the Class C titles for the third year in a row as the boys completed a perfect score to win in dominant fashion and the girls standings came down to the difference of a single-place of the third scoring runner. Eagles junior Oren Arthun...
Comments / 0