Montana stumbles at Weber State, to play Portland State in tourney

The Montana women's soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-0 loss at Weber State on a cold, windy Sunday in Ogden, Utah. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies (6-6-6, 3-4-1 BSC) advance to their ninth consecutive Big Sky Conference tournament, their league-record 21st overall. Montana, the No. 6...
OGDEN, UT
Montana wins Friday, can clinch Big Sky tourney berth on Sunday

MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team got the victory it needed on Friday night, winning 2-1 over Idaho State at Davis Field in Pocatello. Ava Samuelson scored her first career goal in the 13th minute, Maddie Ditta made it 2-0 in the 72nd with her first career goal, the game-winner.
MISSOULA, MT
Weekend in review: Week 9 of Montana 2022 high school sports

Roundup of coverage from the final week of the regular season of the 2022 fall high school sports season in Montana. The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Oct. 22) 406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 23, 2022. Highlights from across the state for high school football. agate. Scoreboard: Montana high school football...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
Sean Chambers is 'finally shining' after transferring to Montana State

BOZEMAN — After putting up over 400 yards of total offense in a career-best performance against UC Davis on Oct. 1, Sean Chambers understandably received heaps of praise. That included being named Big Sky and Football Championship Subdivision offensive player of the week. Montana State coaches and teammates repeatedly said how excited they were for Chambers stepping in and succeeding as a starter.
BOZEMAN, MT
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
Five things to watch: No. 5 Weber State at No. 3 Montana State

BOZEMAN — Bobcat Stadium has arguably never hosted a regular season football game as big as the one that will go down on Saturday. No. 3-ranked Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) will host No. 5 Weber State (6-0, 3-0) at 1 p.m. in the first top-five matchup ever held at Bobcat Stadium during the regular season, according to MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
2022 State Cross Country

Coverage of the 2022 state cross country meet for all classes in Missoula Oct. 22, 2022. Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019. FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com. Updated Oct 22, 2022. The Missoula Hellgate girls used a total team effort to...
MISSOULA, MT
Helena High girls, Billings Senior boys win marathon playoff soccer matches

The City of Helena hosted a pair of Class AA soccer quarterfinal matches on Saturday — one in the boys tournament and one in the girls. Both went the distance of 100 minutes with penalty kicks to follow. In the first match at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena girls advanced to the semifinals knocking off the Bozeman 4-3 in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie after regulation and extra time.
HELENA, MT
Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer opens Class AA playoffs with 6-1 win over Missoula Big Sky

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin backline didn’t clear the ball away quickly enough, and Missoula Big Sky’s Avory DeCoite made the Raptors pay. The freshman forward has been one of the best goal scorers in Class AA this season — 23 goals and 20 assists entering Friday — and it took her less than four minutes to add to her tally. DeCoite intercepted the ball, took a quick dribble into the middle of the box and scored to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead.
BOZEMAN, MT

