Florida State

News Channel Nebraska

Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department 'will not permit voters to be intimidated' ahead of midterms

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department "will not permit voters to be intimidated" during November's midterm elections. "The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who's qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated," Garland said during a press briefing.
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Tom Barrack testifies that he didn't know UAE businessman was alleged foreign agent

Former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack testified Monday that he was not aware that an Emirati businessman was operating in the United States on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government, as prosecutors allege. Barrack's attorney Michael Schachter questioned him about meeting Rashid Al Malik, an Emirati who allegedly fled...
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Vargas battles new GOP firewall

For years, with few exceptions, Republicans running for Congress in the Omaha area have had some built-in protection. While Douglas County would lean Democrat, Sarpy County, a Republican stronghold, was seen as the GOP's firewall to victory. But this year there's a new player in the Second District and it...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

America's top bankers are more worried about the state of the world than recession

Some of the top names on Wall Street think a US recession is now likely, if not inevitable. But they have bigger worries on their minds. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday he is more concerned about global geopolitics than he is about slowing economic growth in the United States.

