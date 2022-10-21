Last Friday, Oct. 14 the Title IX Office held their annual Love Shouldn’t Hurt Campaign, raising awareness about sexual violence, resources for survivors on and off campus, and raising money for local support organizations. The event started on the College Green, where students had the opportunity to sign the pledge to prevent sexual and dating violence, receive a free t-shirt, and put their handprint on the Love Shouldn’t Hurt banner. The event was followed by a walk around campus, where students held the banner in support of survivors. The walk ended at the Greek Tree, where students painted messages of support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO