Geneseo, NY

The Lamron

Self-described “man of action and culture”: Invasion of Privacy with Tim Rainis

If you are involved with civic engagement, politics, or bagel appreciation at SUNY Geneseo, it’s more than likely that you’ve crossed paths with senior international relations major Tim Rainis. Rainis, a man of charm, wit, and high-brow living is constantly looking to uplift and improve the Geneseo community, whether that comes in the form of educating students about local government or directing them to the best gumbo at a local fundraiser.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

Student-faculty research teams accepted to prestigious national research training program

SUNY Geneseo has a wide variety of research opportunities for students over a range of majors and interests. Under the guidance and direction of a faculty member, students study topics from cultural anthropology and linguistics to biochemistry. These types and range of research opportunities are rare in undergraduate institutions, and the wide availability of these opportunities is one of Geneseo’s most notable features as an undergraduate-focused college.
GENESEO, NY
The Lamron

The Title IX Office kicks off the Love Shouldn’t Hurt Campaign

Last Friday, Oct. 14 the Title IX Office held their annual Love Shouldn’t Hurt Campaign, raising awareness about sexual violence, resources for survivors on and off campus, and raising money for local support organizations. The event started on the College Green, where students had the opportunity to sign the pledge to prevent sexual and dating violence, receive a free t-shirt, and put their handprint on the Love Shouldn’t Hurt banner. The event was followed by a walk around campus, where students held the banner in support of survivors. The walk ended at the Greek Tree, where students painted messages of support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
ROCHESTER, NY

