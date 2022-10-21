Read full article on original website
The Lamron
SUNY Geneseo ranks first in U.S. News’ “Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs” 2023 list
On Monday, Sept. 12, SUNY Geneseo posted a news update that Geneseo was ranked #1 in U.S. News’ list of 2022-2023 “Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs.” The announcement, posted by Manager of Editorial Services Kris Dreessen, explained the importance of this recognition and other achievements that the university has recently accrued.
The Lamron
Self-described “man of action and culture”: Invasion of Privacy with Tim Rainis
If you are involved with civic engagement, politics, or bagel appreciation at SUNY Geneseo, it’s more than likely that you’ve crossed paths with senior international relations major Tim Rainis. Rainis, a man of charm, wit, and high-brow living is constantly looking to uplift and improve the Geneseo community, whether that comes in the form of educating students about local government or directing them to the best gumbo at a local fundraiser.
The Lamron
Title IX Office holds events, offers resources for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the SUNY Geneseo Title IX Office is offering education on domestic violence and other forms of abuse throughout the month. The office is holding educational seminars and events to show support for victims of domestic abuse and offers resources to students experiencing abuse throughout the year.
The Lamron
Student-faculty research teams accepted to prestigious national research training program
SUNY Geneseo has a wide variety of research opportunities for students over a range of majors and interests. Under the guidance and direction of a faculty member, students study topics from cultural anthropology and linguistics to biochemistry. These types and range of research opportunities are rare in undergraduate institutions, and the wide availability of these opportunities is one of Geneseo’s most notable features as an undergraduate-focused college.
The Lamron
The Title IX Office kicks off the Love Shouldn’t Hurt Campaign
Last Friday, Oct. 14 the Title IX Office held their annual Love Shouldn’t Hurt Campaign, raising awareness about sexual violence, resources for survivors on and off campus, and raising money for local support organizations. The event started on the College Green, where students had the opportunity to sign the pledge to prevent sexual and dating violence, receive a free t-shirt, and put their handprint on the Love Shouldn’t Hurt banner. The event was followed by a walk around campus, where students held the banner in support of survivors. The walk ended at the Greek Tree, where students painted messages of support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
