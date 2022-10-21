Read full article on original website
Analysis-Will they or won’t they? Japan uses guessing game to shore up yen
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities are relying heavily on psychological tactics to fight yen bears, which means keeping markets guessing about their foreign exchange intervention rather than overt attempts to arrest the currency’s decline to multi-decade lows. The battered yen has whipsawed in recent weeks, which analysts and...
Hong Kong stocks tumble after Xi appointments fan economic fears; yuan weakens
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday and the yuan weakened against the dollar after the new membership line-up of China’s top governing body heightened fears that Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth. The Hang Seng index slumped more...
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week – Reuters poll
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months’-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday. The bank has gradually reversed...
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
China’s September copper imports up more than 25% on year ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China imported 25.6% more copper in September than in the same month a year earlier, with demand expected to benefit from more planned state spending on infrastructure to offset the slowing economy of the world’s top metal consumer. Unwrought copper and copper product imports into...
Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine
(Reuters) – Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday a team member was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in Canada. Newcrest said a rescue team was in the process of determining how to safely enter the location of the incident, and the mine has suspended operations.
Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a bid to avoid recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Saturday. With inflation topping 20% in September and still rising, and the economy slowing,...
Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 0.5% – Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.5% in September from August, largely driven by decreases in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.0%....
French court approves Credit Suisse 238 million euro settlement agreement in tax case
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court approved an agreement between Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in the country with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a judge said on Monday. (Reporting by...
Credit Suisse to settle French tax probe with prosecutors – court hearing
PARIS (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office have agreed to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in France with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a French court heard on Monday. The settlement still needs to be approved...
China’s diesel fuel exports more than doubled in September
(Reuters) – China’s diesel exports in September surged to their highest in more than a year while aviation fuel shipments were the most in 29 months as refiners rushed to cash in on robust export margins, data showed on Monday. Exports of diesel fuel last month more than...
Former Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
LONDON (Reuters) – Three former executives at Russian online bank Tinkoff have raised $16 million to launch a fintech start-up focused on Southeast Asia and initially targeting the Philippines, they said in a statement on Monday. The trio leading the venture all left Tinkoff in the second quarter, soon...
China’s next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China’s commercial hub, is on track to become China’s next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of...
Gold Fields acquisition target Yamana assets valued at $6-$8 billion – CIBC
(Reuters) – An independent evaluation has put Yamana Gold’s mineral assets at between $6 billion and $8 billion, in line with South Africa’s Gold Fields’ initial offer price for the Canadian miner, circulars issued late Friday showed. Gold Fields announced a deal to acquire Yamana in...
Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s craft beer industry should grow by over 10% this year, the country’s brewing association ACERMEX said on Friday, even as it faces sky-rocketing costs and competition from European-owned heavyweights. “The effects of the pandemic, added to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Xi says China’s economy has high resilience, room for manoeuvre
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy has high resilience, sufficient potential and room for manoeuvre, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, during a ceremony where China unveiled the new members of its highest political body, the Politburo Standing Committee. China will open its doors even wider, Xi also said...
China appoints three policy bank executives after party congress
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has named Xu Shouben and Wang Weidong as vice presidents of China Development Bank (CDB), the nation’s biggest policy lender, according to statements released by China’s banking regulator on Monday. Xu, born in 1969, previously served as vice president of Industrial and Commercial...
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering. “Rishi Sunak is the man for the job,” Badenoch said in an article for the...
