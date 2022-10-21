Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
China’s diesel fuel exports more than doubled in September
(Reuters) – China’s diesel exports in September surged to their highest in more than a year while aviation fuel shipments were the most in 29 months as refiners rushed to cash in on robust export margins, data showed on Monday. Exports of diesel fuel last month more than...
Neuralink’s ‘show & tell’ delayed by one month, Elon Musk says
(Reuters) – Billionaire Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday pushed back by a month the date for Neuralink’s “show & tell” event to Nov. 30 and did not provide further information. The chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and rocket developer SpaceX...
Energy costs push Germany flash PMI to 29-month low – S&P Global
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s economic downturn deepened in October, the flash S&P Global composite purchasing managers’ index showed on Monday as its reading fell to 44.1 from 45.7 in September, the lowest since May 2020, when the country was under a COVID lockdown. High energy costs were...
Newcrest Mining reports safety incident at Canada mine
(Reuters) – Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Monday a team member was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in Canada. Newcrest said a rescue team was in the process of determining how to safely enter the location of the incident, and the mine has suspended operations.
Germany sets cornerstones for liberal migration reforms – government source
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition has put the cornerstones in place to change the immigration system to make the country more attractive for skilled workers and fill hundreds of thousands of vacancies in the labour market, a government source told Reuters on Friday. The reforms include introducing...
Former Tinkoff execs raise $16 million for fintech start-up
LONDON (Reuters) – Three former executives at Russian online bank Tinkoff have raised $16 million to launch a fintech start-up focused on Southeast Asia and initially targeting the Philippines, they said in a statement on Monday. The trio leading the venture all left Tinkoff in the second quarter, soon...
China’s September copper imports up more than 25% on year ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China imported 25.6% more copper in September than in the same month a year earlier, with demand expected to benefit from more planned state spending on infrastructure to offset the slowing economy of the world’s top metal consumer. Unwrought copper and copper product imports into...
Canada Sept factory sales most likely fell 0.5% – Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian factory sales most likely fell 0.5% in September from August, largely driven by decreases in the transportation equipment and petroleum and coal product industries, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Monday. The estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 55.0%....
Parkour athletes switch off Paris lights one by one
PARIS (Reuters) – Hadj Benhalima sized up the building in front of him then took a run at the wall, pushed off its surface with one foot, twisted around in mid-air and reached out to flick a switch a few metres off the ground. A clunk and brief second...
Credit Suisse to settle French tax probe with prosecutors – court hearing
PARIS (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group and the French financial prosecution office have agreed to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in France with a 238 million euro ($233.81 million) payment to the state, a French court heard on Monday. The settlement still needs to be approved...
Japan’s stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s promised economic stimulus must be big enough to exceed the economy’s output gap of about 15 trillion yen ($100 billion), a senior ruling party official said on Sunday. “The gap in Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) is now around 15 trillion yen. It’s...
Analysis-Will they or won’t they? Japan uses guessing game to shore up yen
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities are relying heavily on psychological tactics to fight yen bears, which means keeping markets guessing about their foreign exchange intervention rather than overt attempts to arrest the currency’s decline to multi-decade lows. The battered yen has whipsawed in recent weeks, which analysts and...
Greenpeace activists stage protest inside public area of UK parliament
LONDON (Reuters) – More than 30 Greenpeace activists had entered a public area within Britain’s houses of parliament on Monday to stage a protest, the group said. The protesters shouted slogans asking the government to take more action on rising energy bills, a Reuters witness said. (Reporting by...
Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s craft beer industry should grow by over 10% this year, the country’s brewing association ACERMEX said on Friday, even as it faces sky-rocketing costs and competition from European-owned heavyweights. “The effects of the pandemic, added to the war between Russia and Ukraine...
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
Hong Kong stocks tumble after Xi appointments fan economic fears; yuan weakens
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Hong Kong stocks tumbled on Monday and the yuan weakened against the dollar after the new membership line-up of China’s top governing body heightened fears that Xi Jinping will double down on ideology-driven policies at the cost of economic growth. The Hang Seng index slumped more...
China’s next premier: Xi loyalist who oversaw Shanghai lockdown
BEIJING (Reuters) – Li Qiang, who oversaw Shanghai’s grinding two-month COVID-19 lockdown this year as party boss of China’s commercial hub, is on track to become China’s next premier after President Xi Jinping unveiled a new governing body packed with loyalists. Li, a close ally of...
Soccer-USWNT grouped with Vietnam, Netherlands and playoff winner for World Cup defence
AUCKLAND (Reuters) – Four-times winners the United States will open their World Cup title defence against Vietnam in New Zealand next year after being grouped with the Asian nation, the Netherlands and a playoff winner at Saturday’s draw in Auckland. European champions England will face a playoff winner,...
UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering. “Rishi Sunak is the man for the job,” Badenoch said in an article for the...
