Male or female title? Italy’s new PM Meloni stirs gender debate
MILAN (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s first woman prime minister, but she is choosing to refer to herself using the masculine form of her new title – sparking a debate on the issues of female empowerment and political correctness. In Italian, names can take a masculine...
France’s Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks with new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni later on Sunday, French TV station BFM TV reported, without citing its sources. Macron is currently on an official visit to Italy. Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime...
Macron urges Russian Orthodox Church to resist Kremlin pressure on Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the Russian Orthodox Church was allowing itself to be manipulated by the country’s authorities to justify their war in Ukraine and urged it to resist such pressure. Macron, who is on an official visit to Italy, spoke in...
Germany sets cornerstones for liberal migration reforms – government source
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s ruling coalition has put the cornerstones in place to change the immigration system to make the country more attractive for skilled workers and fill hundreds of thousands of vacancies in the labour market, a government source told Reuters on Friday. The reforms include introducing...
Boris Johnson’s statement on pulling out of UK prime minister race
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson on Sunday night said he had pulled out of the race to become Britain’s next prime minister, saying he realised the country and the Conservative Party needed unity. Below is the full text of his statement:. “In the last few days I have...
Lesotho electoral body says made a mistake over parliament seats
MASERU (Reuters) – Voting authorities in Lesotho have said they incorrectly allocated parliamentary seats after an Oct. 7 election, asking the country’s top court to reverse the allocations and halt the legislature’s first sitting, court papers showed on Saturday. The populist Revolution for Prosperity (RFP), founded by...
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering. “Rishi Sunak is the man for the job,” Badenoch said in an article for the...
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
‘That’s democracy’: Protester disrupts Canadian defence minister’s event
(Reuters) – Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand’s appearance at a democracy forum on Friday was disrupted by a protester who stood before the stage holding a “STOP THE WAR” sign, prompting Anand to take a break in the middle of the programme when the protester refused to leave.
UK’s Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet, the Sunday Times reports
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared...
Reaction to China’s 20th Communist Party Congress
(Reuters) – China’s Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term on Sunday and introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists, cementing his place as the country’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong. Here is initial reaction:. ALVIN TAN, HEAD OF ASIA FX STRATEGY, RBC...
Iran “strongly condemns” call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine -IRNA
(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, the official IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying. Nasser Kanaani said Friday’s call by the so...
Syrian refugees cling on in Turkey, Lebanon as fears over coerced returns grow
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The first Syrian refugees in Lebanon to return home under a new repatriation scheme will leave on Wednesday, but few in worn-down camps in the central Bekaa Valley said they would sign up. Rights groups fear the programme may not be as voluntary as it purports...
Russia seen holding benchmark interest rate at 7.5% this week – Reuters poll
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday, ending a months’-long rate-cutting cycle, as an inflation slowdown becomes less marked and geopolitical uncertainty saps consumer demand, a Reuters poll found on Monday. The bank has gradually reversed...
