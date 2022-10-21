ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

Robert Saleh: Trading Elijah Moore 'not an option' for Jets

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCGr7_0ihr6h4D00

Elijah Moore will be inactive for the Jets on Sunday, but in speaking to the media on Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said that trading the disgruntled wide receiver is “not an option.”

“We’ve had our discussions with Elijah; trading him is not an option, so we’ll just continue working with him,” Saleh said Friday morning. “It’s part of what we deal with every day.”

Moore was at the Jets’ facility working out Friday, but he was excused from meetings, will sit out Sunday, and rejoin the team on Monday ahead of their Week 8 preparation.

“In my view, whether we agree or not doesn’t matter. To ask him to play a football game, with where he is from a mental standpoint, wouldn’t be fair to him,” Saleh said, “and that’s strictly my decision.”

The decision to deactivate Moore came after he requested a trade on Thursday and was given a personal day from Jets camp, reportedly after a heated argument with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur according to WFAN insider Brian Costello.

LaFleur had said Thursday that the two had “open dialogue” and wanted to keep it in-house, but Saleh opened up a little more Friday morning on the state of the team after the controversy.

"Our locker room is fine. it's a rock solid group. We all love Elijah. We understand the business aspect of it. We know where his heart is. Elijah is a great kid," Saleh said. "He wants to contribute. He's a competitive kid. He feels like he can do more within the offense to help us cross the goal line. To me, that's admirable. You want guys to have that type of confidence."

The second-year wideout had Tweeted frustration with a reduced role on Monday, the day after he was targeted just once (on a play negated by a penalty) in the Jets’ win in Green Bay, saying, “If I say what I really wanna say I’ll be the selfish guy...So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”

That said, Saleh had nothing but praise for Moore’s work ethic.

“He works his tail off and does everything that’s asked of him. He is a very high character individual,” Saleh said. “I get that this can look bad, but this is part of our business. I will stand by that young man every day of the week in knowing exactly where he is, needs to get, and where I know he’s going to go.”

Moore also Tweeted “Love my teammates” on Thursday morning, but clearly, he is not loving his current role on the Jets. He had 15 catches on 25 targets for 192 yards over the first four weeks, but he got just four targets and made one grab for 11 yards against the Dolphins before being shut out in Green Bay.

He played a season-low 32 snaps in that game, and even though he is still tied with tight end Tyler Conklin for most offensive snaps played by a Jets skill player (343) through Week 6, apparently, something in his usage led to him becoming frustrated with his role.

Saleh understands, and still wishes the world for Moore.

“Whether or not we lose patience or whatever it is, this is one of those cases where in my opinion, he’s going to be a great player in this league for a long time, it’s just a matter of stacking together a couple of good days and letting the ball roll,” he said.

With Moore inactive, the Jets will activate another disgruntled receiver, Denzel Mims, for the first time on Sunday. Mims has not yet played this season after also requesting a trade during the preseason.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Christian McCaffrey 'not a rental'

Shortly after word broke late Thursday night that the San Francisco 49ers were acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called McCaffrey "a one-year rental on a cheap contract for San Francisco." 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear during a Friday morning...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KELOLAND

Broncos fall to the Jets

DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs

The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Kyler Murray, Rams

Jordan Schultz reports that 49ers’ recently acquired RB Christian McCaffrey has a “pretty good chance” to play in Week 7 but isn’t expected to have a full snap count as he learns the playbook. However, San Francisco is planning to deploy McCaffrey “around the end-zone.”
Yardbarker

'Family reunion!': Saquon Barkley tweet hints at OBJ-Giants reunion

Beckham, who started his career with the Giants in 2014, has found success during stops with the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, including a Super Bowl with LA last season. Although injuries have slowed him, Beckham is still a capable receiver who could help a team make a playoff run.
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
DENVER, CO
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy