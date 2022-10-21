ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

9 blockbuster running back trades in NFL history

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRE5S_0ihr6at800

McCaffrey heading West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNey2_0ihr6at800 Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are cleaning house. It started with head coach Matt Rhule, then Robbie Anderson acted his way out of the NFC South, and now, Christian McCaffrey is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Looking at the McCaffery, it got us thinking: What are some of the biggest deals when it comes to running backs in NFL history?

Herschel Walker to the Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gzChV_0ihr6at800 (USAT)

The Dallas Cowboys traded now-Georgia Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings on October 12, 1989. The overall deal for the Heisman winner from Georgia involved 18 players and draft picks. The San Diego Chargers also had a role in the maneuvering.

Steelers acquire Jerome Bettis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1boklA_0ihr6at800 (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

On April 20, 1996, during the NFL draft, the Steelers acquired Jerome Bettis from the St. Louis Rams, along with a third-round pick, for the Steelers' second-round pick in 1996 and a fourth-round selection in 1997.

Rams trade for Marshall Faulk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qlj0c_0ihr6at800 (Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports)

In the 1999 offseason, the Rams traded a second- and fifth-round pick in the 1999 Draft for Marshall Faulk. Faulk had rushed for 1,000 yards in four of his first five seasons while also amassing 2,804 yards on 297 receptions. He was then traded by the Colts to the Rams. He helped guide his new team to a Super Bowl title in his first season in St. Louis.

Eric Dickerson traded to Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSMSG_0ihr6at800 (Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports)

On Halloween 1987, the Los Angeles Rams traded running back Eric Dickerson to the Indianapolis Colts in a three-team deal that also included the Buffalo Bills. Ten draft picks and players were moved overall.

Ollie Matson to the Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4LOS_0ihr6at800 (Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chicago Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams saw 10 players move on March 23, 1959. The Rams sent nine players to Chicago for just running back Ollie Matson.

Washington trades Champ Bailey for Clinton Portis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgYlQ_0ihr6at800 (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

A trade of stars saw defensive back Champ Bailey go from Washington to Denver in return for RB Clinton Portis.

Marshawn Lynch traded to Seattle from Buffalo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ooUcZ_0ihr6at800 (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

A 2011 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2012 draft pick were the price the Seattle Seahawks paid when they acquired Marshawn Lynch from the Buffalo Bills.

Saints trade entire draft to land Ricky Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNhrB_0ihr6at800 (Craig Jones/Getty Images)

Mike Ditka and the New Orleans Saints, traded eight draft picks to Washington for the fifth overall draft pick in the 1999 NFL Draft to draft Ricky Williams out of the University of Texas.
  • 1999 first-round pick (12th overall, later traded to Chicago, used to select Cade McNown)
  • 1999 third-round pick (71st overall, later traded to Chicago, used to select D'Wayne Bates)
  • 1999 fourth-round pick (107th overall, used to select Nate Stimson)
  • 1999 fifth-round pick (144th overall, later traded to Chicago, used to select Khari Samuel)
  • 1999 sixth-round pick (179th overall, later traded to Denver, used to select Desmond Clark
  • 1999 seventh-round pick (218th overall, later traded to Denver, used to select Billy Miller)
  • 2000 first-round pick (2nd overall, used to select LaVar Arrington)
  • 2000 third-round pick (64th overall, used to select Lloyd Harrison)

