Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
A Poem| I Found Myself
I met a child, a flower spilling from a greenhouse. cradled in the arms of nature. while a breeze mused his curly hair. and I was a wind-ripped lake lost in wilderness. An unforgiving, relentless soul.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Review: A Resounding Triumph for HBO and Mike White
This week officially marks the triumphant return of one of HBO‘s best-loved franchises and I’m actually not talking about House of the Dragon. Season 2 of ten-time Emmy winning hit The White Lotus will premiere on Sunday, October 30 and it is everything fans of the first season could possibly want. Once again, The White Lotus delivers scathing class satire, brilliant performances, and a murder mystery set in paradise. The White Lotus Season 2 doesn’t just live up to Season 1’s greatness, but doubles down on what made it so great. Originally envisioned as a one-off limited series, the first season...
How John Lennon’s Parents Met and Fell in Love
Long before John Lennon was born, his parents met and fell in love in an interesting way.
"It's Almost Funny How Bad It Is": 19 TV Shows That Devolved Into Chaos And Lost Loyal Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
Watch: '1899' trailer introduces new mystery from 'Dark' creators
"1899," a new mystery-horror series from "Dark" creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, is coming to Netflix.
Actually, Black Mermaid Folklore Has Been Around Long Before Disney’s The Little Mermaid
The moment I feel even remotely vulnerable —be that the fragile morning after an inhibition-free night, the familiar shiver of cold and flu symptoms or the helpless pit of despair that engulfs me when my mental health begins to plummet —you’ll find me curled up on the settee, under a protective layer of blankets, shamelessly watching movies filled with childhood nostalgia. Movies like Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989) have sat firmly in this arsenal of self-care classics ever since I can remember, enveloping me in carefree hug at a moment's notice.
For some Christians, ‘rapture anxiety’ can take a lifetime to heal
Thirteen-year-old April Ajoy had a sense something wasn’t right. It was quiet in her Dallas house. Too quiet. Her brothers were gone. Her parents were gone. On her parents’ bed, a pile of her mother’s clothes signaled something terrifying. Ajoy’s mind began churning, trying to remember, trying...
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Album review: Battalions – King Of A Dead World
If you want a clue as to where Battalions are coming from, try this. "I was reading an article online about the decline of humanity, the battering of Earth's resources, the financial and human cost of war, global warming, and how the world's leaders are partly to blame,” says bassist Matt Dennett. “The article ended with, ‘Who wants to be the king of a dead world?’”
A Gig for Ghosts review – a joyous musical meditation on love and death
The raucous folk songs, open-hearted performances and tender love story make this queer gig-theatre romcom a delight
Poem of the week: George Moses Horton, Myself by George Moses Horton
And all the world explore. And soar from ages blast. To show what Heaven can do. Would spread her wing, her power to be unfurl’d,. And dart from world to world. George Moses Horton, the first African American to publish a book in the US south, was born into slavery on the William Horton tobacco plantation in North Carolina, circa 1798.
Cold People by Tom Rob Smith
From the brilliant, bestselling author of Child 44 comes a suspenseful and fast-paced novel about an Antarctic colony of global apocalypse survivors seeking to reinvent civilization under the most extreme conditions imaginable. The world has fallen. Without warning, a mysterious and omnipotent force has claimed the planet for their own....
