nbc15.com
Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
WJFW-TV
Level-1 high school football playoff preview
NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
Clear Eyes: Former La Crosse surgeon finds joy in welding after eye injury ends his career
People who get knocked down find ways to build themselves back up. One La Crosse man found his second chance after a career-ending accident.
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
stevenspoint.news
Election 2022: Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative Race
PORTAGE COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Stevens Point Area is committed to providing voters with education about issues and candidates for local elections. On Nov. 8, voters in Portage County will choose from two candidates in the Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative race – Katrina Shankland and Scott Soik. The league solicited responses to the following questions from both candidates.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
visitmarshfield.com
Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield
Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend
MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
thecountyline.net
Local trick-or-treat hours, other Halloween events slated
Local communities will offer trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween activities. • Elroy — Trick-or-treat hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Curt Strutz will present “Visiting the Beyond” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Elroy Public Library. • Kendall — Trick-or-treat hours from...
wizmnews.com
Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse
A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
WEAU-TV 13
Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen. The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
onfocus.news
Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
nbc15.com
Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
14-year-old injured after car rear-ends tractor in Vernon County
Both parties involved were evaluated by first responders. The operator of the tractor, a 14-year-old boy, was later taken to the hospital by private vehicle for his injuries.
95.5 FM WIFC
Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
spectrumnews1.com
New hospital expansion marks largest in Mayo Clinic Health System history
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A Wisconsin hospital system is growing in the La Crosse area. On the existing campus of the Mayo Clinic Health System, a new building is in the works. Cranes and construction equipment are buzzing as a deadline of fall 2024 approaches. Construction began this past...
La Crosse doctors warn parents to watch out for RSV symptoms as cases rise nationwide
RSV is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and causes thousands of kids to be hospitalized every year.
