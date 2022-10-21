ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elroy, WI

nbc15.com

Friday Night Football Blitz: Playoffs Week 1

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the first week of the playoffs of Friday Football Blitz, the Sheboygan North Raiders took on the Waunakee Warriors. The Warriors were victorious in the end, winning 39-14. Last week’s Game of the Week was Markesan vs. Marshall.
WAUNAKEE, WI
WJFW-TV

Level-1 high school football playoff preview

NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wisc. (WJFW)- The playoffs are tonight, winner moves on and loser goes home. This is level 1 of the playoffs, and three teams with high expectations this week are Colby, Mosinee, Lakeland Union and Wausau West. Shawano will meet Mosinee at their home field to face off tonight....
MOSINEE, WI
MLive

Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
MARSHFIELD, WI
stevenspoint.news

Election 2022: Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative Race

PORTAGE COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of the Stevens Point Area is committed to providing voters with education about issues and candidates for local elections. On Nov. 8, voters in Portage County will choose from two candidates in the Wisconsin State Assembly District 71 Representative race – Katrina Shankland and Scott Soik. The league solicited responses to the following questions from both candidates.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
HOLMEN, WI
visitmarshfield.com

Find the best restaurants for every meal in Marshfield

Marshfield’s outstanding restaurants have a lot to offer, from home-cooked breakfasts to casual lunch spots to can’t-miss dinner favorites. Here’s where to find some of the best spots for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in central Wisconsin. Breakfast. Start your day off right with a hearty breakfast at...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin’s fake ‘swatting’ threats part of an unexplained national trend

MADISON, Wis. — At least sixteen schools across Wisconsin were targeted on Thursday with calls claiming a shooter had injured multiple students — calls that in every instance were false, and bore striking similarities. The attacks are just the latest in more than two dozen states targeted with similar sprees of calls since September, called “swatting” as it can involve...
WISCONSIN STATE
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
thecountyline.net

Local trick-or-treat hours, other Halloween events slated

Local communities will offer trick-or-treat hours and other Halloween activities. • Elroy — Trick-or-treat hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Curt Strutz will present “Visiting the Beyond” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Elroy Public Library. • Kendall — Trick-or-treat hours from...
WILTON, WI
wizmnews.com

Rollover accident outside Turtle Stack in La Crosse

A car flipped onto its roof and nearly crashed into a parklet outside of Turtle Stack Brewery on Friday evening in downtown La Crosse. Witnesses said the car lost control, began to fishtail before hitting a parked car and some planters on the side of the street, then flipped over.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Officers respond to shots fired outside of hotel in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after reports of shots fired at the parking lot of Prairie Inn and Suites in Holmen. The Holmen Police Department said in a press release, it responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the hotel on Circle Drive around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.
HOLMEN, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Recent Marshfield Police Reports – October 2022

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – October 6. Complainant reported his 33 year old brother paid off credit card debt with his debit card. The 33 year-old stated he did not want to make interest-only payments and paid off $1763.82 in credit card debt without his brother’s permission. Charges will be directed to the Wood County District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Blinding sun blamed for 3-car crash in Grant Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver blamed for a three-car chain reaction crash in Grant Co. on Friday told deputies she could not see the drivers in front of her were slowing down because she was blinded by the morning sun. According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, all three...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friends Mourn Marshfield Teen After OD Death

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Community members are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Cameron Kirschbaum of Marshfield, who suffered a fatal overdose Tuesday morning. Friends and family gathered at the Marshfield Skate Park for a memorial this week, saying he was a true friend. “He always knew when someone was...
MARSHFIELD, WI

