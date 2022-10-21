Read full article on original website
CDL training at LSSC sets course for new career
William “Bill” Wilkins began his CDL training with two goals in mind: to be able to create a better work-life balance and have a stable plan for the future. Wilkins, who was born and raised in Central Florida, didn’t always plan to be a truck driver. However, after spending 30 years working in retail, banking, and home improvement, he decided it was time to change lanes and take a new exit toward a career with a bright future.
Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits
The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Orange County homelessness resource fair helps residents after Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida has seen a 7% increase in the homeless population since 2020 and the problem has only worsened in Ian’s aftermath. Several hundred residents were displaced by floodwaters, and some were unable to find a place to live. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
DeSantis delaying property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
Video: DeSantis extending property tax payment deadline in counties impacted by Hurricane Ian Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying property tax payments for some Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. (Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com) Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he will sign an order delaying...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
Families can imagine and explore at DeBary library
STREAM Jr. – Tiny Tinkers: 10 a.m. each Wednesday. School-age children are introduced to STREAM learning during Crafternoons at 3 p.m. each Tuesday. Saturdays are family days at the library. Bring a blanket and popcorn at 10 a.m. each Saturday for a family favorite film. Check in at 2...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
Volusia County Property Appraiser assesses nearly 7,000 homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues, the Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office has determined that the storm inflicted more than $325 million in damage to properties throughout the county. What You Need To Know. The Volusia County Property Appraiser's Office says Hurricane Ian caused more than $325 million in...
Good Samaritan residents in Kissimmee asked to terminate leases over hurricane damage
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Residents of a Kissimmee senior living community who recently learned their flood-damaged homes won’t be repaired, say they are now being asked to terminate their leases. What You Need To Know. Pro-bono community lawyers say Good Samaritan Society is trying to terminate the leases of...
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
State Road 46 reopens in Seminole County after floodwaters from Hurricane Ian recede to safe levels
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 46 has reopened in Seminole County after water levels receded to safe levels, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Hurricane Ian caused major flooding along S.R. 46 in Seminole County near Volusia and Brevard counties. According to a new release, FDOT will...
Duplicated cards might not work after upgrades to gates in The Villages
Duplicated cards may no long work after upgrades to gates in The Villages. A major upgrade to the gates is currently taking place, which could explain why so many gate arms are down. The growth of The Villages and the addition of more and more gates means that Florida’s Friendliest...
‘How could this be allowed’: Homeowners furious over Florida law they say is unfair
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two families in Brevard County claim they paid for new roofs and then faced foreclosure threats because the roofing company didn’t pay its bills. A Florida law allows suppliers not paid by contractors to place liens against homeowners, who are then forced to pay twice or possibly lose their homes.
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms
Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
Eatonville celebrates grand opening of municipality’s first-ever financial institution
EATONVILLE, Fla. – Dozens of people came out to historic Eatonville Saturday morning to witness more history in the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the country. It was a community festival with live music, food and face painting as people celebrated the official grand opening of the town’s first-ever financial institution.
