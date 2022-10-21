ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDL training at LSSC sets course for new career

William “Bill” Wilkins began his CDL training with two goals in mind: to be able to create a better work-life balance and have a stable plan for the future. Wilkins, who was born and raised in Central Florida, didn’t always plan to be a truck driver. However, after spending 30 years working in retail, banking, and home improvement, he decided it was time to change lanes and take a new exit toward a career with a bright future.
Seminole County Disaster SNAP Benefits

The impacts of Hurricane Ian are still being felt by many in Seminole County. This is why it is important for residents to understand what resources are available for them and their neighbors. On October 7th, 2022 the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that some residents may be eligible to...
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
Families can imagine and explore at DeBary library

STREAM Jr. – Tiny Tinkers: 10 a.m. each Wednesday. School-age children are introduced to STREAM learning during Crafternoons at 3 p.m. each Tuesday. Saturdays are family days at the library. Bring a blanket and popcorn at 10 a.m. each Saturday for a family favorite film. Check in at 2...
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program

Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms

Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...

