Nocatee, FL

iheart.com

Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
TODAY.com

This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit

In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
pethelpful.com

Pug's Precious Reaction to Being Sung a 'Bruno Mars' Song Warms Our Hearts

We are so impressed by a video of one woman absolutely nailing a cover of “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. And so was her adorable Pug, Doug! The pooch had the best reaction to his mama during the now-viral clip of her singing — and we don't blame him one bit.
Guitar World Magazine

Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper

The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.

