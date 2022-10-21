Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Orange Park board opposes revisions to residential parking ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Related
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
Queen's Radio Ga Ga: how a song inspired by a swearing toddler proved the power of television
A song written by Roger Taylor after Freddie Mercury told him his others weren't good enough, Radio Ga Ga became a hit single and an iconic Queen classic
iheart.com
Beyoncé Seemingly Confirms The 'Renaissance' Tour During Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed that a tour for her hit album Renaissance is officially happening. Over the weekend, Beyoncé and members of her family attended WACO Theater's Wearable Art Gala 2022 and others in attendance were quick to share photos showing one of the special prizes available during the charity auction.
Latin Grammys name Quetzal Fuerte as this year’s official artist
The Latin Grammys announced that Quetzal Fuerte, a Mexican muralist, would be this year’s official artist. Fuertes is tasked with making the artwork for the awards show, including a mural in Mexico and another one in the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. RELATED: Romeo Santos gets...
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you'd like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Who invented music? – Rom, age 7, Las Vegas, Nevada. The short answer is: No one...
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
pethelpful.com
Pug's Precious Reaction to Being Sung a 'Bruno Mars' Song Warms Our Hearts
We are so impressed by a video of one woman absolutely nailing a cover of “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. And so was her adorable Pug, Doug! The pooch had the best reaction to his mama during the now-viral clip of her singing — and we don't blame him one bit.
Guitar World Magazine
Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper
The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.
