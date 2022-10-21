Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
UNC vs Pitt football first look: Odds, players to watch and top story lines
Tar Heels aim to inch one step closer to claiming ACC Coastal Division crown during Saturday’s clash with Pitt.
chapelboro.com
Mondays With Mack: ‘Right in the Mix’
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. The Tar Heels are coming off their second bye week of the season sitting atop the ACC Coastal Division with a 3-0 record. Every other team in the division has at least two losses, putting Carolina in the driver’s seat for a second division title and an appearance in the ACC Championship Game. This weekend, UNC will face a Pitt team which has beaten Carolina in overtime in each of the last two meetings, both in Pittsburgh.
chapelboro.com
One on One: Bad News for Tar Heel Basketball?
What is the bad news for UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team?. They are ranked No.1 in the pre-season polls, and a high rank in the early polls can be a setup for bitter disappointment when the regular season doesn’t turn out so well. Better maybe to be ranked low...
Idle UNC up one spot, NC State down one in latest AP Top 25 Poll
The North Carolina Tar Heels moved up to No. 21 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Carolina hosts Pitt this Saturday. The Tar Heels didn't play this Saturday, neither did NC State who fell one spot to No. 24. Wake Forest moved up three spots to No. 10 after beating Boston College 43-15.
National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss
Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
chapelboro.com
UNC Field Hockey Beats UVA, Clinches No. 1 Seed in ACC Tourney
No. 1 UNC field hockey picked up another top-ten win on Friday, using three first-half goals to beat No. 7 Virginia and secure their spot atop the conference standings. Two goals from Carolina’s leading scorer Erin Matson helped extend Carolina’s lead to 3-1, with her second coming from the star senior nabbing the ball away from Virginia’s goalkeeper to close the opening half.
Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen
Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami, Mario Cristobal roasted on social media after Duke blows out Hurricanes
Miami entered Saturday’s game against Duke as a 10-point home favorite. At Hard Rock Stadium, however, it was all Blue Devils. Capitalizing on 8 turnovers by the Hurricanes, Duke pulled away for an absolute blowout. Mike Elko’s squad outscored UM 21-0 in the 4th quarter on the way to a 45-21 road victory.
UNC Basketball: 2022-2023 Player Previews – The Biscuit Boys
The UNC Basketball season is just around the corner. Keeping It Heel begins our player previews with the guys that we love to see in the game – “The Biscuit Boys.”. Depending on how long you have been a fan of the UNC Basketball team, you know about the guys that we are going to preview today. Some call them “Blue Steel.” Others call them “The Biscuit Boys.” Regardless of what you call them, we know their names when the game is in control and the Tar Heels are salting away another victory. They were also a favorite of last year’s transfer legend Brady Manek.
chapelboro.com
UNC Wrestling to Participate in Fort Bragg Matches on Veterans Day
The UNC wrestling program will be taking part in a special upcoming tournament at the Fort Bragg military base toward the start of the 2022-23 season. During the UFC 280 event on Saturday, organizers announced the Battle of Fort Bragg event set for November 11 at the base in Fayetteville. The Tar Heels will compete against Campbell University, who is hosting the matches. The University of Michigan program will also participate and face Campbell as part of the tournament.
WBTV
Former UNC coach speaks about the future of the Atlantic Coast Conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
Shaw runs past Livingstone for homecoming victory
Durham, N.C. — Andre Brandon, Jr. (Jr./Baltimore. MD) picked the right time to have his best game as a football player. The Bears running back rushed for a school-record 306 yards on Homecoming Day to pace Shaw past Livingstone 28-14 at Durham County Stadium on Saturday. As good as...
(19) New Hanover survives comeback by (14) Southern Alamance in five-set thriller
The 19-seed New Hanover Wildcats beat the 14-seed Southern Alamance Patriots in the first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs on the road on Saturday. What started off as a dominant performance by the Wildcats turned into a hard-fought win as the Patriots battled back. The first set was...
Southern Alamance extends winning streak to 6 with win at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Southern Alamance posted 40-plus points for the sixth straight game and the Patriots stayed alive in the fight for the DAC-VII 4A conference with a 44-36 win at Jordan on Friday. Southern Alamance, winners of six straight, is now 7-2 (4-0) on the year and has...
alamancenews.com
FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road
Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
No. 17 C.B. Aycock stays unbeaten, claims conference title with 7-0 win over No. 17 Smithfield-Selma
Pikeville, N.C. — No. 17 C.B. Aycock came out on top in a battle of two undefeated teams with strong defenses, as the Golden Falcons topped No. 16 Smithfield-Selma, 7-0, on Friday. With the win, C.B. Aycock (9-0, 6-0) claimed a first-place finish in the Quad County 3A conference.
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
franchising.com
Hungry Howie’s is Now Open in Clayton
The Originator of Flavored Crust Opens Continues Expansion in North Carolina. October 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLAYTON, NC - Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust® pizza, opened its newest location in Clayton, NC on Wednesday, October 19. The store is celebrating with a special limited-time offer of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99. To support their local community, the location has partnered with Cleveland High School Athletic Booster Club to provide hot, cheesy, flavored crust pizza that will bring delicious memories at their varsity and home games.
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
