ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Great Scott, it's Back to the Future Day — how to watch all Back to the Future movies online

By Andy Sansom
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFhOf_0ihr3GFf00

Happy Back to the Future Day, the absolute perfect day to watch the Back to Future movies online. October 21st is, of course, the day that Marty McFly went back 30 years and almost stopped himself from being born. Confusingly it's also the day he went to the hoverboard riding future... of 2015 (scary, right?). Now come on, where we're going we don't need roads.

It's always a good time to watch Robert Zemeckis' classic Back to the Future trilogy but now you have a perfectly good excuse. Back to the Future day (and this weekend) is an ideal time to get your family together and watch Doc and Marty make a mess. You may have seen it a few times before, but get the whole family on the couch and enjoy, trust me your kids are gonna love it.

Many consider the original to be a rare example of a perfect movie, a cocktail of comedy, action, and sci-fi but the other two installments also have their merits. Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox have an incredible dynamic as the eccentric Doc Brown and the earnest Marty McFly but it was so nearly different. Actor Eric Stoltz was originally set to play McFly but reportedly didn't see the movie as a comedy and played it straight down the line. Thankfully, in our timeline, Fox got the part.

You may not need a flux capacitor to watch the Back to the Future movies online, but you do need to know how to stream it. Here's everything to know about how to watch the Back to the Future movies.

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0ihr3GFf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Movie fans can watch all three Back to the Future movies on Peacock , NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Back to the Future trilogy by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nC7oP_0ihr3GFf00

Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us. View Deal

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in Canada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNmp0_0ihr3GFf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watching the Back to the Future movies online in Canada is easy. Back to the Future is on Netflix, and all three films are supposedly available on Prime Video.

All three Back to the Future movies are available on Amazon Prime Video in Canada. The streaming service comes with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad. View Deal

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in the U.K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0ihr3GFf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the United Kingdom, Back to the Future movies are all available on Virgin TV .

You can also rent them on Amazon Prime Video :

How to watch Back to the Future movies online in Australia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T20sQ_0ihr3GFf00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, Netflix has Back to the Future, while all three movies are also available to stream on Prime Video , Binge , Stan and Foxtel Now .

How to watch the Back to the Future trilogy online anywhere with a VPN

If you're away from home, or in one of the few areas that doesn't get Prime Video (like 1955 Glendale), you don't need to outright buy the Back to the Future movies. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the movies from wherever you go.

Our best VPN pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJlgn_0ihr3GFf00

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. View Deal

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Binge set to follow Netflix with new ad-supported tier in 2023

Following hot on the heels of Netflix's decision to introduce an ad-supported tier next month, the Foxtel Group has announced plans to do the same for its Binge streaming service early next year. Set to arrive during the first quarter of 2023, Binge's new ad-supported tier is being introduced as...
Deadline

Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Board Pawel Pawlikowski’s New Film ‘The Island,’ FilmNation Entertainment To Launch Sales At AFM, WME Independent To Handle US

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are set to star in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature The Island (w/t), a dramatic thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023. FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at AFM next month.  Written and directed by Pawlikowski, the flick is inspired by true events and follows an attractive American couple in the 1930s who turn their back on civilization to build their own private paradise on a deserted island and live off the land. But after a millionaire passing by on his yacht inadvertently turns them into a tabloid newspaper sensation, a self-styled Countess arrives out of...
IndieWire

Hildur Guðnadóttir Composed the Meta Score of the Oscar Season

It’s a banner year for Oscar-winning Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”), who could make history as the first woman to be nominated twice in the same season for Best Picture contenders “TÁR” (Focus Features) and “Woman Talking” (UA). Both films focus on difficult subjects like power, abuse, and identity, and take the composer in varied musical directions. Her lyrical, guitar-driven score for “Women Talking” serves its purpose well in channeling a sense of hope for the traumatized Mennonite women at the center of Sarah Polley’s film, while her meta score for Todd Field’s psychological drama about the world of classical...
Tom's Guide

ExpressVPN review

In our complete ExpressVPN review, we run down this well-known VPN's features, apps and performance, and give our unbiased opinion of the service.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy