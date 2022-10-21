Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phillies fans gear up to celebrate National League Championship
Philadelphia Phillies fans are in high gear - and National League Championship gear, too!
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Bryce Harper sends the Phillies to the World Series
With the Yankees fighting for their lives, a couple hours south, the Padres fought for theirs against the Phillies. San Diego’s predicament wasn’t as dire as the Yankees’ 3-0 deficit, as the Padres could send the NLCS back to California if they could just take one game in Philly. The Phillies had other ideas, and what was a short but exciting series came to a thrilling finish.
Phillies in the World Series: What to know about schedule, tickets, TV
The Phillies are on their way to the World Series after defeating the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday, 4-3. The Phillies, who entered the playoffs as the National League’s final wild-card team and the No. 6 seed, eliminated the Padres in the National League Championship Series 4-1 thanks to contributions that include Rhys Hoskins’ two home runs in Game 3 and Kyle Schwarber’s titanic homer in the Game 1 win in San Diego.
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 4: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will try and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in what will be mut-watch television.
Odds for Aaron Judge’s 2023 Team
The Yankees are favored to re-sign Aaron Judge in free agency but could face a stiff challenge in the Giants.
Pedro Martínez Trolls Yankees, Fans After ALCS Sweep
The Hall of Famer didn’t hesitate to ask New Yorkers just one question.
Best photos from Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 5
The Phillies partied in the clubhouse following their World Series berth. Hoskins, who hit four home runs in the NLCS, rang the bell following the game. The Phillies gathered for a team photo after their win in Game 5 of the NLCS. Middleton's team is back in the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies stormed the field after the NLCS victory at Citizens Bank Park. Following the win, Middleton said he might've "underpaid" Harper. You can read more about that here. ...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Astros-Yankees, Padres-Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are one victory away from advancing to the World Series as the MLB league championship series continues Sunday. The San Diego Padres in the National League and the New York Yankees in the American League look to stay alive by forcing another game with a win.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs: San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies NLCS Game 4 Recap | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry recap a wild NLCS Game 4 between the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies battled back from a 4-0 deficit and used the long ball to win 10-6.
"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
Phillies' Bryce Harper wins NLCS MVP
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper, who hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, won Most Valuable Player honors after he helped the Phillies punch their ticket to the World Series on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. It's the first time the Phillies are in the World Series since 2009. Harper has been nothing short of amazing during the playoffs, especially in the NLCS.Harper hit two home runs, three doubles and had five RBIs as the Phillies won the series 4-1.Phillies owner John Middleton said that he might've underpaid Harper. "I'm thinking that maybe I underpaid him," Middleton said. "I told him that tonight. I told that to Scott Boras a while ago."Earlier in the playoffs, Harper said "We ain't losing," and so far that's looking pretty good. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series, which starts on Friday.
What greased poles? Phillies fans celebrate team's first trip to World Series since '09
No matter where you looked Sunday night, you found Phillies fans celebrating their team's National League Championship.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
