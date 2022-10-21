Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTRE
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
There’s a Texas Cemetery That Supposedly Has a Buried Space Alien
A number of people, myself included, have an interesting fascination with looking at grave markers in cemeteries. I'm especially captivated by headstones that mark the final resting place of someone who lived and passed away well over 100 years ago. I don't consider it some sort of obsession with the...
Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas
Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
Huntington, Texas Angler Wins Bassmaster Event on Sam Rayburn
I'm a firm believer in that statement. When you do good things for others, eventually positive things start to happen in your life. Case in point...a few weeks ago, professional angler Keith Combs hosted a C.A.S.T. for Kids fundraising banquet and fishing event in East Texas. This past weekend, the Huntington, Texas native won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
Lufkin’s Woodland Heights Hosting Spooky Event With Bike Giveaway
Woodland Heights Medical Center will host Spooky Safety Saturday (a FREE safety fair event) on Saturday, October 22 from 10am to 2pm at the Woodland Heights parking lot (loop side of the hospital). “The start of school and the beginning of the hectic holiday season is a good time to...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Full Moon Concerts to Rock Nacogdoches with Tribute to the 90s October 21st – 22nd
Visit Nacogdoches continues its Full Moon Concert Series with a 4th installment of tribute concerts — this time paying tribute to 90s grunge!. The two-night event takes place in Festival Park in the heart of Downtown Nacogdoches. Open lawn seating provides plenty of space for concert goers to kick back and relax or get up and dance! Just bring chairs and blankets.
Don’t Miss the Sassafras Festival Saturday in San Augustine, TX
The 32nd Annual Sassafras Festival takes place this Saturday, October 22 in downtown San Augustine. The event features numerous fun family events and activities. I'll get to a rundown of the events in just a moment, but first... Where Did The Name Sassafras Come From?. Sassafras is just one of...
Remember When Restaurant Impossible Tried To Save This Lufkin, Texas BBQ Joint?
Back in 2013 Lufkin had a brush with fame as the show Restaurant Impossible came to town to makeover a long-standing BBQ place. Bryan's Smokehouse had gone through some tough times and the Food Network show came with the mission to improve things. The restaurant was located at 609 South...
Power of Pink! Banquet is Thursday, October 20 in Lufkin, Texas
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, marked by pink ribbons and a community of caregivers and survivors taking a stand in the fight against breast cancer. In 1993, the inaugural Power of Pink! event was held in Lufkin and has been going strong ever since. The background of the Power...
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck
Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store
A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
Celebrate Fall At The Farmers Market Pumpkin Fest In Lufkin, Texas
We are officially deep into the pumpkin-spiciest part of fall in Deep East Texas. If your family is looking to get an amazing pumpkin the Angelina County Farmers Market has some big things happening. They did this event on October 7th, 2022 and it was so well received that they...
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
kjas.com
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
KLTV
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the former county road engineer for alleged offenses during his time as a City of Lufkin employee. Online judicial records show Charles Norman Walker Jr., 53, of Lufkin, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property. He was indicted on Oct. 13.
Church building fire in downtown Overton reignites early Monday morning
OVERTON, Texas — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night has started up again Monday morning. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 0