ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Many different cultures were showcased through art, music, food and celebrations at the Lufkin Heritage Festival. Avenue Speak’s Casey Muze brought his drums from around the globe to showcase for people as he educated them on the history of the instruments and how to play them during the Lufkin Heritage Festival.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Ellen Trout Zoo Boo Is On In Lufkin, Texas

Night one of the Ellen Trout Zoo Boo was a big success, and there is another night of fun awaiting at the Zoo tonight. Night two is usually an even bigger night, since everyone is out at various area high school football games on Friday. If you weren't able to...
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Huntington, Texas Angler Wins Bassmaster Event on Sam Rayburn

I'm a firm believer in that statement. When you do good things for others, eventually positive things start to happen in your life. Case in point...a few weeks ago, professional angler Keith Combs hosted a C.A.S.T. for Kids fundraising banquet and fishing event in East Texas. This past weekend, the Huntington, Texas native won the St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open at Sam Rayburn presented by Mossy Oak Fishing.
HUNTINGTON, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Full Moon Concerts to Rock Nacogdoches with Tribute to the 90s October 21st – 22nd

Visit Nacogdoches continues its Full Moon Concert Series with a 4th installment of tribute concerts — this time paying tribute to 90s grunge!. The two-night event takes place in Festival Park in the heart of Downtown Nacogdoches. Open lawn seating provides plenty of space for concert goers to kick back and relax or get up and dance! Just bring chairs and blankets.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

Please Help Find This Dog Who Was Thrown From Car in Lufkin Wreck

Late Saturday afternoon, a 2-vehicle accident took place near the intersection of Denman Avenue and Loop 287 in Lufkin. According to a report sent to me, someone ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The person driving the second vehicle, Eddie, was ejected from his car. Likewise, his dog, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle. That vehicle caught fire and became totally engulfed in flames.
LUFKIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Brookshire Brothers Announces Closing of Lufkin Grocery Store

A long-time fixture on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin will soon be closing. Management at Brookshire Brothers corporate offices, based in Lufkin, made the announcement on Monday, October 17, that their grocery store location at 816 North Timberland will be closing effective October 29. According to a press release, officials...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper

One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
JASPER, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Church building fire in downtown Overton reignites early Monday morning

OVERTON, Texas — A fire that destroyed a church building in downtown Overton Sunday night has started up again Monday morning. Rusk County Fire Marshal Terry Linder said the roof of the building had smoke coming out, which caused the fire to reignite. The persistent wind has become a big concern as it picked up this morning.
OVERTON, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy