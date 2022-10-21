Read full article on original website
OHSAA football playoffs: Final computer ratings and local first-round matchups
The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its football district seeds and bracket for the upcoming postseason Sunday afternoon. A total of 27 teams from northwest Ohio will compete in the postseason. The top 16 teams in each region qualified for the playoffs. Seven opening-round games will pit local teams against each other. The first two weeks of the playoffs in all seven divisions will be played on Friday nights at 7 p.m. with the higher seed serving as hosts. The games move to neutral sites after the first two rounds.
Playoff pairings: 25 local teams set for high school football post season
The first two rounds of the OHSAA playoffs will take place on Friday nights this season
Mount Vernon News
Highland, Danville gain, Centerburg holds position in rankings
The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday, and Highland, Danville and Centerburg remained in their respective top 5s as seven local schools made top 20 lists. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23,...
OHSAA announces high school football first-round playoff pairings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round high school football playoff pairings Sunday. For the second year in a row, the top 16 schools in each of the state’s 28 regions have been entered into the playoffs, giving 448 Ohio schools the chance to be the best. Schools are […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 10
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's the final week for the high school football season and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage as teams fight for their spot in the playoffs. This week, Dom Tiberi will be at Dublin Coffman for its matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can...
Indian Valley, Tusky Valley and Garaway qualify both teams in OHSAA cross country
CAMBRIDGE ― Indian Valley, Tusky Valley and Garaway qualified both their boys and girls teams out of the district cross country championships at Cambridge on Saturday. In Division II, Indian Valley's boys finished in second place with 85 points, behind Minerva, which scored 46. The Braves were led by senior Xander Heil, who placed third in 16 minutes, 57.42 seconds. Joe Carlisle, a sophomore, finished fifth in 17:09.03, while Max Kinsey (18:04.48) was 14th, Seth Krocker (19:00.93) was 31st and Delany Phillips (19:21.37) was 36th.
Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Friday, October 21
CLA: Brody Moreland 21 pass from Graydon Mooneyham (Edoardo Begni kick), 3rd. CLA: Moreland 23 pass from Mooneyham (Begni kick), 1:53 4th. RUSHING: Indian Valley 48-404 (Kinsey 14-198, Henry 17-111, Kolton Thomas 10-70, Sam Carter 4-24). Claymont 23-95 (AJ Bowsher 16-93, Mooneyham 6-9). PASSING: Indian Valley 2-4-17-0 (Carter 1-1-17-0, Thomas...
