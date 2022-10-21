Read full article on original website
Related
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Citrus County Chronicle
Romanian defense minister quits, cites issue with president
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s defense minister Vasile Dincu resigned Monday, citing difficulties working with the country’s president who's also chief of the NATO country's armed forces. Dincu’s resignation comes a week after sparking controversy by suggesting that Ukraine’s only chance for peace would be in negotiating...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
LUKE Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has sent an army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and help Ukraine win back its freedom. The Hollywood legend has been heading the campaign to raise funds for Ukraine to buy more drones in a project known as UNITED24's "Army of Drones". The...
Citrus County Chronicle
No need for Ukraine, U.S. to back down from Russia
Recently, you posted a column by unknown author Josh Hammer, modestly labeling it ''Varying Voices. The author demanded the present U.S. administration to change a course in Ukraine. By my understanding, (Mr. Hammer) is a strong Kremlin sympathizer. We used to have Hitler sympathizers, now we have Putin sympathizers. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ukrainian club urges FIFA to remove Iran from World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine’s top soccer club on Monday urged FIFA to remove Iran from the World Cup because of the country's alleged military support to the Russian invasion. Shakhtar Donetsk chief executive Sergei Palkin accused Iran of “direct participation in terrorist attacks on Ukrainians,” suggesting his own country’s team should play in Qatar instead as a replacement.
Citrus County Chronicle
Credit Suisse to pay $234M to settle French tax fraud case
PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors said Monday that Credit Suisse has agreed to pay 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle tax fraud allegations, the latest blow for the embattled Swiss bank. The bank will pay 123 million euros in fines and 115 million in damages and interest to...
Citrus County Chronicle
2 German ex-soldiers convicted over Yemen mercenary plans
BERLIN (AP) — Two former German soldiers were convicted Monday of trying to form a mercenary group to intervene in Yemen's civil war. They were found guilty of attempting to form a terrorist organization. The Stuttgart state court said the two men, aged 61 and 53, were given suspended...
Citrus County Chronicle
After struggle, Ukraine claims success in downing drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities on Monday tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian-built drones on its neighbor by claiming increasing success in shooting down the small aircraft, while talk of a “dirty bomb” attack has added another worrying dimension to the conflict that's entering it's ninth month.
Watch: India state's display of 1,576,955 oil lamps breaks world record
A state in India broke a Guinness World Record when it created a display of 1,576,955 oil lamps to celebrate Diwali.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ethnic group says Myanmar air attack kills 80 at celebration
BANGKOK (AP) — Air strikes by Myanmar’s military killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority’s main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before...
Citrus County Chronicle
2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday. The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct...
Citrus County Chronicle
Textor's takeover of French club Lyon delayed again
LYON, France (AP) — The takeover of French league club Lyon by American businessman John Textor will not be completed until next month, the parties involved in the deal said Monday. The sale was initially set for September and was then expected to be finalized last week, but has...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kickoff times released for Women's World Cup 2023
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. Women’s National Team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1...
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:19 a.m. EDT
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Conservative leader says the country faces a “profound economic challenge” and has promised to work for “stability and unity.” Rishi Sunak won a Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss. She stepped down last week after her tax-cutting economic plans sent the financial markets into a tailspin. In his first public statement since winning the race, Sunak said he would make it his “utmost priority” to unite the party and the country.
Comments / 0