LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new Conservative leader says the country faces a “profound economic challenge” and has promised to work for “stability and unity.” Rishi Sunak won a Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss. She stepped down last week after her tax-cutting economic plans sent the financial markets into a tailspin. In his first public statement since winning the race, Sunak said he would make it his “utmost priority” to unite the party and the country.

10 HOURS AGO