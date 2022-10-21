ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Bailey Says Peter Thomas Reached Out To Her After The Divorce

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

Source: Bravo / Getty


Will Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas ever get back together?

Cynthia Bailey opened up about her ex-husband, Peter Thomas reaching out to her after her divorce announcement with Mike Hill .

“Peter reached out to me,” Bailey said to Page Six at BravoCon 2022. “He said he just wishes me the best. He told me I was a queen and that I deserve the best, so that was really, really nice.”

Thomas and Bailey were married for seven years before divorcing in 2017 and later getting with Hill in 2018. Mike Hill and Cynthia announced their divorce last week and are said to be on good terms.

“Our relationship and our marriage came with a lot of big transitions. I basically moved to a different city, a different house, started a whole new career at 55 years old. So that was all a lot of stress for me,” Bailey said.

SEE: Gary’s Tea: Are Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Headed For Divorce? [WATCH]

SEE: Cynthia Bailey & Mike Hill Make A Joint Statement & Confirming Divorce

