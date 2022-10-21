ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

American Airlines unveils images of brand-new business-class suites with privacy doors and upgraded premium economy seats featuring headrest wings - set to be introduced in 2024

By Ted Thornhill, Mailonline Travel Editor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

American Airlines will soon be giving its customers ‘a suite new ride’.

The world’s largest carrier by fleet size has unveiled images of brand-new business-class seats and reimagined interiors set for introduction on Boeing Dreamliners, Boeing 777s and long-range single-aisle Airbus A321 planes.

The new ‘Flagship Suite’ business-class seats will offer customers a private ‘premium’ experience with a privacy door, a chaise lounge seating option and ‘more personal storage space’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iywFH_0ihr1cP700
American has unveiled images of brand-new business-class seats and reimagined interiors set for introduction on Boeing Dreamliners (above), Boeing 777s and long-range single-aisle Airbus A321 planes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LS8Qv_0ihr1cP700
The ‘Flagship Suite’ business-class seats will offer customers a ‘premium’ experience with a privacy door. Above is a Dreamliner rendering

American is also introducing new premium-economy seats with double the amount of in-seat storage – and headrest wings for increased comfort and privacy.

The new seats, designed by Seattle-based firm Teague, will debut in 2024 with the arrival of new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

American’s Boeing 777-300 planes will be refreshed with the new cabin from late 2024, along with the 16-strong fleet of Airbus A321Ts.

American said that the introduction of the new interiors would see premium seating on its long-haul fleet grow more than 45 per cent by 2026.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydK9B_0ihr1cP700
The new seats, designed by Seattle-based firm Teague, will debut in 2024 with the arrival of new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft (above)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uC8I7_0ihr1cP700
American said that the introduction of the new interiors (above on the Dreamliner) would see premium seating on its long-haul fleet grow more than 45 per cent by 2026

American’s Boeing 787-9 aircraft will have 51 Flagship Suite seats and 32 premium-economy seats, and the airline’s Airbus A321XLR aircraft will feature 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 premium-economy seats.

The 777-300 aircraft will have 70 business-class seats and 44 premium-economy seats.

American said: ‘Upon entering American’s redesigned aircraft, created by design powerhouse Teague, customers will be greeted with an illuminated American Flight Symbol and thin red accent lines, affirming their flagship experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbzRk_0ihr1cP700
This image shows the new business-class suite on the single-aisle Airbus A321XLR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AsYzm_0ihr1cP700
Airbus A321XLR aircraft (above) will feature 20 Flagship Suite seats and 12 premium-economy seats
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWy0u_0ihr1cP700
American is introducing new premium-economy seats (above on the Airbus A321XLR) with double the amount of in-seat storage – and headrest wings for increased comfort and privacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhWcR_0ihr1cP700
Pictured above is the Boeing 787-9 premium-economy cabin. ‘We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American,’ American’s Vice President of Customer Experience, Julie Rath, said

'In the Flagship Suite seats, customers will be surrounded with comfort and expansive surface and storage areas they can utilize to fit their personal needs, whether it’s to nosh on delectable fare, enjoy entertainment or relax throughout the flight.’

American is also overhauling its Admirals Club lounges, with ‘dreamy’ redesigns.

The first of these refreshed lounges will open at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) this fall.

‘We are enhancing the customer experience across their entire journey with American,’ American’s Vice President of Customer Experience, Julie Rath, said. ‘The arrival of new long-haul aircraft and the customized seat design of the Flagship Suite seats will offer customers a truly private premium experience on our long-haul fleet.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVrQi_0ihr1cP700
American said: ‘Upon entering American’s redesigned aircraft, created by design powerhouse Teague, customers will be greeted with an illuminated American Flight Symbol and thin red accent lines, affirming their flagship experience.' The rendering above shows the interior of a Dreamliner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7xl0_0ihr1cP700
The AA 777-300 aircraft will have 70 business-class seats and 44 premium-economy seats

