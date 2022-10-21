Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Maryland Delivers $27 Million in Rural Legacy Program Grants
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Board of Public Works on October 12 unanimously approved more than $27.1 million in Rural Legacy Program grants for conservation easement acquisitions, reflecting the highest annual amount appropriated since 2002. Funding from these grants will permanently protect 7,100 acres of working farms, forests, open space, shorelines, and wetlands — plus cultural and historical resources — throughout the state. Additionally, the Rural Legacy Board approved an expansion of more than 36,000 acres in six Rural Legacy Areas.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Nearly $72 Million For State Revitalization Program Awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced new awardees for six state revitalization programs administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD). Nearly $72 million was awarded to 224 projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth. Counties and jurisdictions across the state received awards through one or more of the six programs.
Woonsocket Call
How to Get a Maryland Rental Management License
The Maryland Department of the Environment is the governing body for rental properties in Maryland. The board exists to regulate the rental industry and protect the public. The board is responsible for ensuring that tenants are protected and that landlords are held accountable. The board regulates the industry by issuing licenses to individuals who want to operate a Maryland rental business. Licenses are issued based on an individual’s qualifications and are valid for a certain period. To work in the rental property industry, you need a license. Luckily, obtaining a license is easy. Read on to get started.
wypr.org
Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
WMDT.com
Fall staging emergency order set to go into effect November first
DELAWARE – An emergency order now approved to protect animals on farms in the first state. It’s a 180 day extension to properly stage poultry litter on crop fields. Many farmers use poultry litter as a natural fertilizer before planting season which promotes healthy and strong soil. However, the Delaware Department of Agriculture issued control orders to prevent cases of the Avian Flu. The virus that caused hardships for many farmers.
mocoshow.com
8 of the Top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) Elementary Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo, According to Latest Niche Rankings
Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. According to the rankings, 8 of the top 10 (and 19 of the Top 25) public elementary schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Stone Mill Elementary School (North Potomac) earning the top spot. All MoCo schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia is now low; 12 localities rank medium
While COVID Community Levels remain low for much of Central Virginia, seven localities have returned to medium this week, according to updated data from the CDC.
commonwealthtimes.org
Virginia SNAP benefits increase extended through October
The federal government approved another round of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments for Virginia to help combat food insecurity brought on by the pandemic. SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program that provides benefits to qualifying low-income individuals and families, according to the government benefits website. The U.S....
'Yes On 4' campaign makes push for legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
BALTIMORE - With just weeks before midterm elections in Maryland, those in favor of the legalization of recreational marijuana are doubling down their efforts to get voters to vote "Yes" on Question Four.The "Yes On 4" campaign, Chaired by former Baltimore Raven Eugene Monroe held a news conference Thursday."It is important that although the polling is strong that we continue to amplify the voice of this campaign," Monroe said. MORE: WJZ voter's guideQuestion Four would legalize recreational marijuana for people 21 and up in Maryland next year. The state would join 19 others and Washington, D.C. that have already legalized marijuana.Recent polls...
chestertownspy.org
Automated Speed Enforcement on US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) Bridge Project Begins Monday
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system along the US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) bridge replacement project over the Chester River next week. On Monday, October 24,...
Thousands of people in DC use housing vouchers. How much should they be worth?
People using housing vouchers in DC spent this past summer in limbo. In the spring, the DC Housing Authority (DCHA) deliberated changing the maximum value of all 20,000 vouchers the agency administers. If implemented, the change could have had major consequences, advocates and landlords warned, by inadvertently forcing thousands of people to move from their homes. Not until last month did the agency make clear that no changes are imminent.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Committee Votes To Eliminate Medical Marijuana Licenses Caps And Promote Industry Equity As Part Of Wide-Ranging Reform Bill
Washington, D.C. lawmakers on Friday approved a bill that would significantly reshape the District’s medical marijuana program in several key ways—including by eliminating licensing caps for medical marijuana businesses, promoting social equity in the industry and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Health Announces First Human Monkeypox-Related Death in the State
Per The Maryland Department of Health (MDH): The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported the death of a Maryland resident in which human monkeypox (MPX) was a contributing factor. The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. MDH will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Department of Health reports monkeypox-related death
Maryland is reporting a monkeypox-related death in the state. The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed the death of a Maryland resident in which monkeypox was a contributing factor. MDH says the individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. "Human monkeypox is still circulating and can cause severe...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 10 days to claim rebates worth up to $500
Virginia residents have 10 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive a one-time rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. A tax liability is defined as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by any tax credits or deductions, according to the commission.
'It's an amazing gift': Student loan forgiveness applications now live
BALTIMORE — The struggle of student debt can be a real burden but President Biden’s plan to cancel some of that officially kicked off, bringing relief to many. Some Marylanders may be celebrating this week as the federal government has launched the application site to forgive a portion of student debt.
WMDT.com
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee holds hearing in Salisbury, hears from family of lynching victims
SALISBURY, MD- Members of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission met today in Salisbury, discussing the lynching and murder of 3 men in Salisbury between 1890 and 1930, one of whom was killed in front of the Salisbury courthouse steps. While 3 men were the focus of the hearing,...
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
