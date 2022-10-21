Read full article on original website
Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?
At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Patriots Debuting New Uniform Combo Monday Night Vs. Bears
Those who believe the New England Patriots’ uniforms could use a bit more variety will get their wish Monday night. The Patriots on Monday revealed they will wear silver pants for their primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots wore silver pants at home throughout...
How Patriots Are Setting Up Matthew Judon To Avoid 2021 Repeat
FOXBORO, Mass. — For the first three-quarters of his debut season in New England, Matthew Judon was the Patriots’ best defender and one of the NFL’s most disruptive pass rushers. Then, around mid-December, he vanished. After recording a franchise-record-tying 12 1/2 sacks over the Patriots’ first 13...
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
Why Scott Zolak Believes Bailey Zappe (Not Mac Jones) Will Start Vs. Bears
Multiple reports surfaced Sunday indicating the New England Patriots would start quarterback Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football,” but Scott Zolak isn’t so sure. Jones, who has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, is...
Keenan Allen Active as Chargers Host Seahawks in Week 7
Few teams could hang with the Los Angeles Chargers offensively, which is a scary thought considering they have been without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen since Week 1. We could see the Chargers find a new gear against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with Allen expected to make his return to the lineup.
Steelers-Dolphins DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. The Miami Dolphins are dominating the optimal and ownership boards as they are more than a...
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves vs. Cowboys With Concussion
The odds were already stacked against the Detroit Lions ahead of their Week 7 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys. Detroit entered the game as +7 underdogs and is tasked with limiting Dak Prescott in his return from a thumb injury. Their path to victory became even more encumbered after Amon-Ra...
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Out 4-6 Weeks With Knee Surgery
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery. After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.
Panthers Turn Down Two 1st-Round Picks for DE Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers aren’t ready to burn it all to the ground just yet. Days after trading away former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, Adam Schefter reports that the team turned down two first-round draft picks for defensive end Brian Burns. Moreover, the team noted that Derrick Brown, Jaycee...
Jonathan Taylor Will Play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor will play Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts, the Colts’ official website reports. Taylor has missed the past two games for the Colts due to an ankle sprain but will return for an important divisional game versus the Tennessee Titans. The Colts lost the first matchup between these two teams.
Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Cowboys
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, per the team’s Twitter. Chark has only suited up for three games this season and has not had the chance to become a complementary piece alongside top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’ll have to wait another week as he continues to sit out with the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 3. The Lions will look to get their first win since Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It is
