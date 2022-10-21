According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is expected to miss four to six weeks following knee surgery. After recovering from a torn ACL throughout the offseason, Dobbins will now be set to miss more time as he’ll need knee surgery after a tweak in their Week 6 defeat to the New York Giants. It leaves Kenyan Drake as the lead back, with Mike Davis as his backup for the foreseeable future. Drake should be considered a hot waiver wire pickup leading into this week’s action. The Ravens will look to get above .500 this Sunday as they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

