Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA ALLOWING PASTURE BURNING FRIDAY AFTERNOON
With rain expected soon, the window for farmers and agricultural landowners to conduct successful prescribed pasture burning is closing in the near future. With projected moderate air quality levels, staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association is allowing some permitted pasture burns to take place Friday afternoon. Public Information Officer...
KATU.com
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING FRIDAY WRECK
One person was transported to the hospital following a wreck on Friday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 11:15 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Bills Road and Gael Lane in the Myrtle Creek area. One vehicle was in the ditch off of the east bound lane of Gael Road. The second vehicle was stopped in the intersection.
kqennewsradio.com
NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
kqennewsradio.com
DFPA PUBLIC USE RESTRICTIONS MOVE TO LOW
Staff with the Douglas Forest Protective Association have moved the Public Use Restriction Levels to LOW for all private, county, state and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands in the Douglas District. The Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the declaration which imposes certain fire restrictions...
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
kezi.com
North Bend airport service at risk after city administrator threatened to break government agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- The future of Coos County Airport District's ability to provide services to the community is uncertain after David Milliron, the North Bend city administrator, threatened to cancel a government agreement with the district for grievances including an alleged "false police report" submitted by a TSA official.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting
This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE CITE MEN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRASH CAN THEFT
Roseburg Police cited two men following the alleged theft of a trash can on Thursday. A report from RPD said just after 2:15 p.m. the suspects stole the Roseburg Disposal can from an alley off of Northeast Boston Street. They were spotted pushing the can a short time later in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street.
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police cited a man following alleged criminal mischief early Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance at a motel in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 34-year old man had allegedly thrown the victim’s phone onto Interstate 5 after they argued in his room. The man was cited for second-degree criminal mischief and released per his parole officer’s request.
kptv.com
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
KCBY
Weyerhaeuser strike potentially coming to an end
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ongoing Weyerhaeuser strike could be nearing its end. After a federal mediator was brought in to oversee the negotiations last week, a new offer has been submitted to the striking workers, one that union officials have agreed to. While the offer won't be ratified until...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN
A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 1:00 p.m. the 42-year old allegedly refused to leave the Adapt property in the 600 block of West Madrone Street after refusing services. The suspect became upset when officers told him to leave. The man said would not leave and would fight officers. The suspect allegedly became vocal and flipped a large conference table over.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
Comments / 0