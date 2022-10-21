A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.

GREEN, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO